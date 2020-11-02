Billings Clinic to open permanent viral triage unit on downtown campus

Billings Clinic announced Monday that it has received state funding to build a permanent viral triage testing unit on its downtown campus, and has garnered resources like ventilators and additional staff members.
The hospital received 15 ventilators used to treat critical COVID-19 patients, a seven-person care team and a $150,000 grant to build a permanent viral triage unit.
Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services helped provide the resources. The grant, which uses money from the CARES act, was awarded through the Montana Coronavirus Relief Grant Program, according to a press release from Billings Clinic.
"I think we're doing a great job of continuing this care, but any help that is given is much appreciated," said Billings Clinic's COO Mary Albers in an interview.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced earlier Monday that nursing teams secured last week from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are now assisting five hospitals in the state for up to 30 days, including Billings Clinic. The seven-person care team, which arrived at the hospital Monday, is comprised of four nurses, a physician and support staff. Albers said that the new health care workers will help out wherever they're needed.
The five teams, which have at least five medical professionals per team, are assisting hospitals in Central and Eastern Montana, including those in Sidney, Glasgow, Great Falls and Shelby, according to a press release from Bullock's office.
Support Local Journalism
The $150,000 grant is being used to build a permanent viral triage unit, which provides COVID-19 and respiratory illness testing. Construction of the new 3,000-square-foot unit is slated to be finished by the end of the year, and will be located next to Billings Clinic's SameDay Care, said Billings Clinic spokesman Zach Benoit. It'll be equipped with six exam rooms and will serve 240 to 250 people per day for testing in an indoor setting.
A viral triage unit currently operates on the hospital's campus and offers COVID-19 and respiratory testing. The unit is broken up into two areas located at North 29th Street between Ninth Avenue North and 10th Avenue North. One offers patients the opportunity to visit with a physician before their test, Benoit said.
Billings' other major hospital, St. Vincent Healthcare, has also continuously received personnel and resources from the health system that operates the hospital, SCL Health.
SCL Health has provided ventilators, and St. Vincent has welcomed nurses, technicians and respiratory therapists from affiliated care sites in Colorado.
"St. Vincent Healthcare has also received personal protective equipment from the state and, similar to other hospitals in Montana, will be requesting federal nursing support through the state government," said St. Vincent Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bush in an email.
Testing is offered through provider visits and SCL Health walk-in clinics. Bush said that the hospital has received additional testing equipment and "is also looking into other testing options."
St. Vincent's administration has also looked at ways to increase capacity. The hospital's sleep medicine unit has been converted to care for COVID-19 patients, while its post-surgical recovery unit is being used to care for non-COVID-19 patients, Bush said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.