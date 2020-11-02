Billings Clinic to open permanent viral triage unit on downtown campus

Billings Clinic announced Monday that it has received state funding to build a permanent viral triage testing unit on its downtown campus, and has garnered resources like ventilators and additional staff members.

The hospital received 15 ventilators used to treat critical COVID-19 patients, a seven-person care team and a $150,000 grant to build a permanent viral triage unit.

Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services helped provide the resources. The grant, which uses money from the CARES act, was awarded through the Montana Coronavirus Relief Grant Program, according to a press release from Billings Clinic.

"I think we're doing a great job of continuing this care, but any help that is given is much appreciated," said Billings Clinic's COO Mary Albers in an interview.