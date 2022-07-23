Billings code enforcement tackles problem properties

Earlier this month, a woman was stabbed to death in a home on the 200 block of South 27th Street in Billings. And then, two days later, emergency crews returned to the same house to douse a fire that had started early the morning after the Fourth of July.

Emergency calls to the three properties on this block of South 27th, which includes the Colonial Apartments, have become so frequent that one South Side resident has been pushing the city to do more to crack down on these and other problem properties.

"The severity of the crimes that take place in the vicinity of these properties are disturbing," Catherine Card wrote to the Billings City Council.

Card, speaking by phone earlier this week, explained that she looked up police call logs for that block of South 27th and calculated that from January to July of this year — 180 days — emergencies services were called to those three properties 110 times.

"It's very visible," she said. "It's very notorious."

Card, a long-time advocate of the Billings' South Side and a member of the South Side Task Force, is passionate about her neighborhood.

The three properties on the 200 block of South 27th Street are owned by John Skauge, a longtime Billings landlord who has said the police need to do more to deter the crime around his properties. Skauge owns a number of rentals on the South Side as well as Buck's Bar on Central Avenue.

"I can't control people's behavior," he said.

He acknowledged that police calls to his properties are high but said Billings Police need to do a better job responding to the criminal element.

"They're big buildings and people can get away with murder," he said of his rentals.

When he was reminded that had literally happened — the stabbing death of 24-year-old Jessie Jane Guardipee — occurred at one of his rentals earlier this month, he said he had no involvement with that.

Skauge's properties have caught the attention of residents and city officials before.

In December 2019, a gas leak explosion at the Battleship Apartments on Third Avenue South, also owned by Skauge, severely damaged the building, leaving it uninhabitable. The following February a fire in the apartments gutted it.

After sitting abandoned for more than a year, the city eventually forced Skauge to demolish the property.

"We try to keep up with city," Skauge said.

Card is asking city officials to prioritize properties that draw inordinate police and fire response, arguing that it not only makes neighborhoods less safe but it costs city public safety services a lot of time and money.

"Think of the considerable amounts of precious public funds, time and supplies that are being expended to respond to the troubles and emergencies at these... properties," she said.

She understands that it's a complex problem without an easy answer. Ultimately, officials are being asked to hold landlords responsible for the behavior of their tenants, which isn't really amenable, she said.

"It's going to take researching what other communities are doing," Card said. "The city will likely have to develop special nuisance codes but I don't know how you get to that."

The Billings Code Enforcement division has a number of tools at its disposal to address problem properties; many were refined, clarified and put in place in the last few years.

Before code enforcement streamlined the rules it could be hard for property owners to know exactly what was in violation and how to remedy it.

"It was a mess," said Wyeth Friday, planning and community services director for the city.

Refining the code allowed the planning department to create a checklist that made it easier for both property owners and code enforcement officers to identify and resolve violations.

"It makes it pretty easy to understand," said Tina Hoeger, code enforcement division manager.

Under city code, nuisance properties are typically classified either as dangerous structures or abandoned/deteriorating structures.

To meet those classifications, a property has to have three violations found on the checklist, which includes issues like broken or missing windows, doors or attic vents; missing or substantially damaged exterior walls, roofs or foundations; and visible signs of decay.

Unresponsiveness to reports filed on the property by police or code enforcement officers is also a highlighted issue and counts toward the three violations.

"You're a property owner, you live in this city, you have an obligation," Hoeger said. "If you own that property, you have to maintain it."

Code enforcement officers understand that many of these issues aren't black and white and that property owners need some flexibility, she said. The best case scenario is resolving violations with property owners long before they reach municipal court.

For example, earlier this year, officers worked with an elderly couple in midtown Billings to get their property cleaned up before violations started to pile up.

Another tool that's been successful in the city's "Dirty Dozen" list, created in August 2017, to help spur property owners into compliance. The list is a collection of the city's worst property code violators and it includes Billings' efforts to get them to clean up.

It's updated quarterly; as properties are rehabilitated they're replaced on the list with new locations for the city to address.

Many of these are the properties where the owners have been unresponsive to notices or uncooperative with code enforcement officials. The city found that by placing the property on a list that becomes a public document and goes before the city council, the properties' owners were more motivated to address the problems.

Code enforcement has worked with Card in the past and officials there appreciate her efforts to monitor and draw attention to nuisance properties on the South Side. But Hoeger also knows resolving many of these issues takes time.

"You've gotta have due process," she said.

It's important to work with property owners, she added. And when property owners aren't responsive that's when code enforcement uses its enforcement tools.

"You have an obligation to the rest of your community," Hoeger said of those property owners.