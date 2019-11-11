On Monday morning, the temperature in Billings dipped below zero, and rested at -1.
That's enough for residents to gripe, but not enough to brag.
The latest cold snap, which brought many areas more than three inches of snow Sunday into Monday, isn't enough to shatter records.
The record cold for Veterans Day belongs to 1940 when the temperature dropped to -5.
Still, the average temperature on Monday was more than 30 degrees below normal and nearly 40 below a year ago at this time.
While as many as 200 locations nationwide were set to break records because of the cold, only Sheridan, Wyoming, came close in the region as it dipped to -13, one degree shy of the record.
"What has been uncommon during these last few weeks is the number of cold fronts that have kind of come one right after another," said Brian Tesar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings.
Billings saw between two and four inches of snow this weekend. The official snowfall for this month stands at 3.4 inches. Year-to-date snowfall is 14.0 inches; that's more than 6.8 inches above normal for this year.
As temperatures slowly began to rise, Tesar said meteorologists were looking to the west where wind kicking up would cause blowing snow across roadways in places like Livingston and Big Timber on Monday and Tuesday.
In the next couple of weeks, Tesar said the forecast shows average temperatures as long as "the jet stream doesn't buckle."
The extended forecast for this winter includes normal or below-normal temperatures with precipitation above normal.
"It certainly got an early start this year," Tesar said.
Over an icy 16 hours Wednesday, 102 car crashes were reported to the Montana Highway Patrol. That's more than 6 crashes per hour.