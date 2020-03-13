Billings' comedy scene celebrates 10 years; Gilbert Gottfried cancels performance

“There never used to be a foundation for comedy here in town and I was really fortunate to hit the ground running with the platform they had already built,” Roma said. “I felt like they had already worked out all the kinks and had things running pretty smoothly by the time I got into the scene. Pretty much all of my first and best shows have been as a result of these guys.”

The Big Sky Comedy Festival in Billings started in 2012 and has become one of the most well-known festivals in the nation. Twenty-eight comedians compete to win, but Seely is planning to make some changes to the October event.

Seely said comedians tend to be individualized, but he wants to incorporate a teamwork approach where competitors work together. Teams will be judged based on member performances as a whole. Both the winning and losing teams would leave with a bit of award money.

It's not about winning, but about learning, having fun and networking with other comedians.

"The hope for it is to help change the way comics think about stand-up comedy," Seely said.

The changes within Billings’ comedy scene have also evolved with the performing art itself. Over the past 10 years, comedy has changed.