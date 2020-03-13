Billings' comedy scene celebrates 10 years; Gilbert Gottfried cancels performance

Lukas Seely was a weird kid.
In junior high, he’d shoot Peanut Butter M&Ms out of his nose to make his peers laugh. Over the years, his shenanigans blossomed into a career of raising people up in the comedy industry and making audiences laugh.
“I had a fun childhood and I had a great time growing up in Billings,” said Seely. “I’m not a comic who has a chip on their shoulder, I just like to see people happy.”
In March 2010, Seely and his business partner, Wayne Wilcox, founded Lukas Seely Presents, which laid the foundation for bringing local and big name comedians to Billings.
After a few calls, the first open mic night at the Asian Nights Casino (now Manny’s) was a hit. Eight comedians performed for a full house. The comedy scene in Billings was on its way.
Seely, an established stand-up comic who has performed in multiple venues in Hollywood and around the country, reached out to comedian Ty Barnett about performing in Billings. At first, Barnett was tentative. Why perform in a small frontier city like Billings?
After some convincing, Barnett realized Billings’ potential. From there Seely and Wilcox learned the fundamentals of comedian hospitality, including taking the headliner comedians out to eat at a local restaurant and introducing them to the downtown scene, Red Lodge, and other landmark areas.
In 10 years, the company booked comedians like Louie Anderson, Pauly Shore, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Lee, Doug Stanhope, Tom Green, and many others for their Saturday night shows.
From Louie Anderson eating the Asian noodle soup fuh at Seely’s parents’ house, to Bobby Lee giving an inspirational talk to local comedians in a living room, Seely and Wilcox learned to make Billings an attractive market for performers.
Seely also learned a few things for his own career.
“To see people, when they’re in that room, no matter what’s going on in their life at that moment, I give them the opportunity to forget that, whatever it is,” Seely said. “It’s a great feeling when someone comes up to you after a show and just says, ‘I needed that laugh. Thank you so much.’”
Comedian Conner Roma found his start in the Billings comedy scene in 2013 and has built his way up performing at comedy clubs in Denver, Chicago, Seattle and others.
Roma’s mother died in 2013 and he decided to give his childhood dream a try. He entered in one of Lukas Seely Presents’ comedy competitions and won, and later performed his first headliner show in Billings.
He plans to move to Los Angeles this summer to find more opportunities and develop his performance style and network.
“There never used to be a foundation for comedy here in town and I was really fortunate to hit the ground running with the platform they had already built,” Roma said. “I felt like they had already worked out all the kinks and had things running pretty smoothly by the time I got into the scene. Pretty much all of my first and best shows have been as a result of these guys.”
The Big Sky Comedy Festival in Billings started in 2012 and has become one of the most well-known festivals in the nation. Twenty-eight comedians compete to win, but Seely is planning to make some changes to the October event.
Seely said comedians tend to be individualized, but he wants to incorporate a teamwork approach where competitors work together. Teams will be judged based on member performances as a whole. Both the winning and losing teams would leave with a bit of award money.
It's not about winning, but about learning, having fun and networking with other comedians.
"The hope for it is to help change the way comics think about stand-up comedy," Seely said.
The changes within Billings’ comedy scene have also evolved with the performing art itself. Over the past 10 years, comedy has changed.
While comedy has developed through provocative humor and shocking one-liners, the medium has evolved with some gray areas, Seely said.
“Comedy, in a way, has forced comics to write better because when they were able to be more offensive they would just do low-hanging-fruit humor,” Seely said.
Because of this industry shift, Seely has incorporated more diversity in their shows. Not only does he look for comedians with different backgrounds, he also searches for those with unique comedic content.
Saturday’s show commemorates the 10-year anniversary with a showcase of unique voices on the stage at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 8 p.m.
Roma will perform, along with Diane Kylander, a Billings comedian in her 70s; Ken Palmer, an African American; cowboy Gary Mugridge; Charlie Mulluk, a Native American; and Mark Dawson, “the typical, country club white dude,” according to Seely.
Stand-up comedian and voice actor Gilbert Gottfried was scheduled for Saturday’s show, but is unable to perform due to an illness and the coronavirus, according to his agent, Silvio Lund on Tuesday.
Despite Gottfried’s cancellation, the show will go on. The comedians will perform, and Seely will take Gottfried's place. Audience members can participate in a raffle and win a five-course meal for two from Walkers Grill, a massage for two from the Mossmain College of Massage, an eight-pack of toilet paper (after Billings residents rushed to buy toilet paper amid an increasing fear of the coronavirus), and more.
In 10 years, the comedy scene in Billings has grown and flourished. Seely and Wilcox know who the next big names in comedy are, having booked comedians like Jackie Fabulous and Preacher Lawson before they made appearances on America's Got Talent and grew their profile.
It's a way of life.
"Like what rappers say all the time, it's like putting their city on the map," Seely said. "So when it comes to comedy, we put Billings, Montana, on the map."