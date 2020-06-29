Billings Community Center at heart of squabble between senior group and parks department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Senior Board in Billings, which has been using the downtown Community & Senior Center for decades, is worried about its future there.

Over the past several years, the city has more strictly regulated use of the center, outlining rules for its use and assigning specific rooms for the Senior Board to use. To the Senior Board, it's felt like a push out the door.

For the city's Parks and Recreation Department, it hopes the building gets used by the widest group of Billings seniors as possible.

"For some of them, this is their only place," said Jennifer Brown, senior services specialist for the city and administrator of the Community & Senior Center. "We're they're home away from home."

"We are homeless," said Marilyn Campbell, president of the Senior Board, the nonprofit group that has operated out of the Community & Senior Center since the late 1970s and organized the programs for seniors during that era.

Much of the frustration centers around how connected the group has traditionally been to the building and efforts now by the city to better regulate its use.