Billings Community Center at heart of squabble between senior group and parks department

The Senior Board in Billings, which has been using the downtown Community & Senior Center for decades, is worried about its future there.
Over the past several years, the city has more strictly regulated use of the center, outlining rules for its use and assigning specific rooms for the Senior Board to use. To the Senior Board, it's felt like a push out the door.
For the city's Parks and Recreation Department, it hopes the building gets used by the widest group of Billings seniors as possible.
"For some of them, this is their only place," said Jennifer Brown, senior services specialist for the city and administrator of the Community & Senior Center. "We're they're home away from home."
"We are homeless," said Marilyn Campbell, president of the Senior Board, the nonprofit group that has operated out of the Community & Senior Center since the late 1970s and organized the programs for seniors during that era.
Much of the frustration centers around how connected the group has traditionally been to the building and efforts now by the city to better regulate its use.
The center was built in 1978 through federal grants, and language in the grant application stated the building was intended to be used first as a senior center for older adults and secondly as a community gathering space for adults and youth.
When the building was completed, the Billings senior citizens group was the primary organizer for senior activities in the community and they made full use of the center. They had kitchen space, which the city rented out for meal programs, a large hall for big gatherings and rooms for arts, crafts and classes.
The group formalized itself in 1985 as the Senior Board, a nonprofit group unaffiliated with the city. It was led by Robin Grinsteiner, and the group used its nonprofit status to raise money for improvements to the Community & Senior Center and to buy equipment the Senior Board used for its activities. One of the biggest was an ice machine the group kept in the kitchen.
Most of those fundraisers took the form of garage sales that they staged at the center. They also maintained a small secondhand store in the building with the proceeds going back into the Senior Board.
One of the biggest projects the group undertook was using $19,000 from funds it had raised to install a new wood floor in the center's main hall, to be used for dances and other lively gatherings.
The group bought furniture like couches and easy chairs and even kept a closet full of holiday decorations.
"We took care of most everything," said Cathy Inglett, a past president of the Senior Board and its current secretary.
She said the Senior Board essentially paid for whatever the city couldn't provide.
The dynamic changed four or five years ago when Grinsteiner stepped down from leading the group. At that point the city was in the process of trying to formalize the relationship between the Senior Board, the Community Center and the city.
The building is a public facility, run by the city, and needs to be available to any single senior citizen or group of senior citizens that want to use it, said Kory Thomson, Billings' superintendent of recreation.
The city began requiring the Senior Board to rent the Community & Senior Center for weekend use; any group that uses it on the weekend has to pay a fee to cover the costs of having a member of the recreation department on staff while the building is in use, Thomson said.
A memorandum of understanding specifying what part of the building would be regularly accessible to the Senior Board was drawn up in 2017 by longtime city manager Tina Volek. The Senior Board refused to sign it, Inglett said.
In fact, leaders from the Senior Board have met with Volek, interim city administrator Bruce McCandless and most recently with new city administrator Chris Kukulski. Each meeting has failed to bring a resolution with which the Senior Board is happy.
"They took over as soon as Robin retired," Campbell said.
For members of the Senior Board, the issue isn't necessarily about the recreation department asserting more control, it was how the department did it.
Inglett said recreation staff seemed unaware that much of the equipment in the building had been purchased by the Senior Board, including the ice machine. Parks and Rec shut down the secondhand store and stopped the garage sales.
The department also donated all of the group's holiday decorations to Family Services, unaware they belonged to the Senior Board or just eager to get them out of the building, she said.
Staff at the recreation department hadn't heard about the holiday decorations; many of them have come on since 2017.
Thomson explained that the Senior Board's garage sales took up most of the main room in the center and shut it down for a week, making it hard for the recreation department to run some of its programs.
The room that used to house the secondhand store has been converted to classroom space, allowing the recreation department to offer more programs.
"We're here to facilitate (programs and activities) for everyone," Brown said.
Inglett and Campbell worry the city simply wants the building to be a parks and recreation department facility with no place for the Senior Board.
"A building we used to have the keys to," Inglett said.
Brown and Thomson said the building is available for all of Billings' senior citizens and that Parks and Rec need to make sure it meets the needs of as many of them as possible.
To that end, the Community & Senior Center has been open on a limited basis during Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 reopening. The city has been running exercise classes and other activities, with strict social distancing in place and individual temperatures checked as seniors arrive.
Pre-COVID, the building averaged between 60 and 100 people a day who came in either to hang out or participate in programs. The building won't be fully opened again until Phase 3 is put in place.
And that includes the resumption of bingo games, Brown said. She gets at least one call a day from someone asking when bingo will start up again.
After the Fourth of July holiday, the center will offer a fishing program called, "Keeping It Reel." It'll be offered by the one of the department's staffers who used to be a fishing guide in Missoula.
"We're excited about the future," Thomson said. "We've got a lot to offer."
