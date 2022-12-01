Billings Community Foundation announces 2022 grant recipients

The Billings Community Foundation has awarded grants to eighteen local nonprofit organizations selected to receive funds in the 2022 granting cycle. The funds distributed this year, totaling over $112,000, include funds from Foundation accounts as well as from numerous private donor advised funds. Most grants range between $2,500-$5,000 and will benefit local programs.

The organizations selected include:

Big Sky Senior Services

Boys and Girls Club

CASA of Yellowstone County

Community Leadership and Development Inc.

Eagle Mount Billings

Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

Family Promise

Family Service

Great Plains

Montana Wilderness School

Special K Ranch

United Campus Ministry

Veterans Navigation Network Inc.

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

Western Heritage Center

Yellowstone Valley Gives

YWCA

“We’re very proud to help valuable local programs through the distribution of this annual grant cycle. This is all thanks to generous donors who have contributed to the granting funds housed at the Billings Community Foundation,” Lori Byron, Grants Committee Chair said. Since the Foundation’s inception in 2007, approximately $5,000,000 in funds have been distributed.

The Billings Community Foundation’s mission is to help individual donors and charitable organizations meet the needs of the Greater Yellowstone Region. More information about the Foundation and future grant cycles can be found at: www.billingscommunityfoundation.org or by emailing grants@billingscommunityfoundation.org.

For questions, or to learn more about the Billings Community Foundation services, please contact Lisa Olmsted, President, Board of Directors, at lolmsted@dowl.com.