Billings Community Foundation competitive grants available

The Billings Community Foundation is accepting grant applications. In its 13th year of grantmaking, BCF invites nonprofit organizations and agencies to submit proposals that demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant Yellowstone Valley region of Montana.

Detailed grant criteria, the amount of available annual funding, and exclusive application cycles are available on the BCF comprehensive grant database on its website. Competitive grant funding categories include: Community & Regional Impact, Capacity Building, Collaborative, and Endowment Buildings.

According to a press release from BCF, to achieve the greatest impact, the organization will fund programs that involve collaborative efforts, specifically those bringing together a variety of stakeholders. Eligible nonprofit organizations serving Yellowstone, Musselshell, Rosebud, Custer, Treasure, Bighorn, Carbon, Stillwater, and Fergus counties may submit proposals of $2,500 to $5,000.

Projects should be practical, achievable within a 12-month time frame, and have prospects for long-term sustainability.

Applications must be completed online by 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

Applications, guidelines and additional information are available at billingscommunityfoundation.org/apply-for-grants.

For more information, email Lauren Wright at lwright@billingscommunityfoundation.org.

