Executive director of the Billings Community Foundation has resigned as she and her family prepare to move to Charlotte, North Carolina, this summer.

Lauren Wright was the first executive director for the Billings Community Foundation, a position she held for five years. During her tenure, the BCF has more than doubled in size, both in annual grant-making and assets under management.

Most recently, Wright executed BCF’s strategic initiative to secure a permanent home, leading the capital campaign fundraising efforts for the purchase and remodel of the former George Henry building, which serves as the foundation’s Home of Philanthropy and a collaborative meeting space for the non-profit community.

“We greatly appreciate Lauren’s passion for philanthropy and dedication to the development, growth, and success of the Billings Community Foundation,” said Lisa Olmsted, BCF Board President.

Carolyn Sevier has been appointed interim executive director to ensure that all day-to-day business operations are attended to while the board conducts a search for the next executive director.

“We have a number of valued clients, partners, and program participants whose needs are our top priority,” Olmsted said.

The job description and applicant instructions are now posted on the BCF website. Any inquiries about the transition and/or the job posting can be directed to Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com.

“Lauren has left an incredible legacy,” said Lori Byron, BCF Board Secretary. “The organization’s financials are solid, the people committed, and the plans for the future are coming together well.”

Wright expressed gratitude for her time working for the BCF.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Billings Community Foundation’s first executive director," she said. "It has been a time of remarkable growth and the organization is currently in a strong position to succeed and continue that to thrive."

She also praised the hard work of the BCF staff and support from the community.

"I want to give my deepest gratitude to all who have been so supportive of the Foundation and of me personally over the years: board members, staff, and, of course, our generous partners and funders. Especially the non-profit community," she said. "It has been my honor to lead such an incredible organization and to have played a small part in making Billings a better place to live, work, play, and of course, serve.”

The Billings Community Foundation’s mission is to help individual donors and charitable organizations meet the needs of the Greater Yellowstone Valley Region.

For questions, or to learn more about the Billings Community Foundation’s services and programs, visit billingscommunityfoundation.org or contact interim executive director Carolyn Sevier at director@billingscommunityfoundation.org.