Billings Community Foundation picks up pieces after burglar 'pillaged' offices

Rodriguez, grew weary of the delay and fled the bank leaving behind his ID card, which lists as his home address the address of the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. Rodriguez was on parole in Billings for felonies he had committed in Kalispell.

Wright said it was her husband who pointed out the parallels between the foundation's burglary and complaints written about in the Gazette recently highlighting crimes being committed in Billings by parolees from other Montana cities.

The damage will slow the foundation's tasks this month, including to disburse more than $450,000 in grants in December. That’s on top of the end of year books and preparing their annual reports.

“More than anything it’s just so inconvenient,” lamented Wright. “We are a staff of just two and we have just multiple programs and things that we do… it is really just our busiest time of year.”

Wright realized the burglars had likely spent an extended amount of time in the building over the weekend. The foundation’s sky-bridge signs and posters were put over the windows to block peering eyes from looking in. The amount of items taken from the building would have required a lot of time, and Wright thinks they slept in the building and ate the food from the cupboards and fridge.