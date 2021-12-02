Billings Community Foundation picks up pieces after burglar 'pillaged' offices

Lauren Wright was ignoring the phone calls from her finance director the morning of Nov. 22. The Billings Community Foundation director was in an early coffee meeting and didn't want to seem rude by answering the call.
But, the call kept coming.
The foundation's finance director, Michelle Harkins, had arrived at their downtown office to find it complete disarray. As she looked around, it became clear someone had broken in, ransacked the building, and stolen thousands of dollars in electronics, food, furnishings and financial documents and checkbooks.
“It looked like it had been pillaged,” Wright said.
Throughout the building the burglars had destroyed fixtures, stole almost all of the electronics and even the breakroom food and foundation Christmas party gifts. Total damage so far has been calculated at about $15,000.
“Half of it was an intelligent burglary, right? They took things of value,” said Wright. “And then the other half is just sort of malicious intent. I mean just making a mess of things and leaving trash everywhere.”
Wright and Harkins notified the banks to let them know that checks and other financial documents had been stolen.
At 10:30 a.m. that day, Allen Richard Rodriguez walked into First Interstate Bank with a Community Foundation check filled out for $5,000. He gave the check and his state issued ID to the teller who immediately became suspicious and stalled.
Rodriguez, grew weary of the delay and fled the bank leaving behind his ID card, which lists as his home address the address of the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. Rodriguez was on parole in Billings for felonies he had committed in Kalispell.
Wright said it was her husband who pointed out the parallels between the foundation's burglary and complaints written about in the Gazette recently highlighting crimes being committed in Billings by parolees from other Montana cities.
The damage will slow the foundation's tasks this month, including to disburse more than $450,000 in grants in December. That’s on top of the end of year books and preparing their annual reports.
“More than anything it’s just so inconvenient,” lamented Wright. “We are a staff of just two and we have just multiple programs and things that we do… it is really just our busiest time of year.”
Wright realized the burglars had likely spent an extended amount of time in the building over the weekend. The foundation’s sky-bridge signs and posters were put over the windows to block peering eyes from looking in. The amount of items taken from the building would have required a lot of time, and Wright thinks they slept in the building and ate the food from the cupboards and fridge.
“It’s been so hard to just wrap our minds around everything,” Wright said. “I mean, part of the worst part is they used our own building and our own things sort of against us.”
They even used her jogging stroller, which she had left when a storm stranded her and her kids, to move the items from the building.
As Wright was cleaning up later in the day on Nov. 22, Rodriguez was bleeding from his hand and talking to Billings Police at a walk-in shelter in town. He was telling police he had been stabbed in an altercation. One of the cops recognized the jacket he had wrapped his hand in as the same one the forger had been wearing when he tried to cash a $5,000 check earlier that day.
Rodriguez was taken to the hospital where police read him his Miranda rights and asked him about trying to cash the check.
Rodriguez was charged with felony forgery, misdemeanor unsworn falsification to police and misdemeanor obstructing a police officer. He pleaded not guilty in district court.
Last year, the foundation bought the George Henry’s building downtown to turn into their headquarters. Wright said the idea was to turn it into Montana’s “first home of philanthropy” or, in other words, a place where the foundation could provide their services but also to be a hub for their community partners to use for meetings and training or to meet with donors.
The foundation has billed itself as a hub of philanthropy for the community. The organization coordinates grants and donations for numerous different non-profit groups and philanthropists around Billings.
To help fund the cost of the renovation, the Billings Community Foundation launched a capital improvement campaign last year when it bought the building. The goal is to raise $1.2 million for the renovation. So far, it has raised $825,000 towards that goal. Among the recommended alterations to the building were lighting, new doors and surveillance equipment to prevent crime.
“The cost of all those things… was a little over $25,000,” Wright said. “That’s a lot, and as a nonprofit, you know, we don’t spend money that we haven’t raised. And I hadn’t raised that money yet and so we hadn’t installed the security system and I feel really terrible about that… I didn’t realize what a priority that needed to be, and lesson learned, because now it’s our number one priority.”
To give to the foundation’s capital campaign, visit its website at https://billingscommunityfoundation.org/ or call Wright at 406-839-3334 or lwright@billingscommunityfoundation.org.