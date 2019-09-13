The Billings Community Foundation will award over $115,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Yellowstone Region of Montana. BCF received 58 grant applications from local nonprofit organizations totaling more than $250,000 in funding requests.
BCF is a nonprofit community foundation governed by local citizens promoting philanthropy and charitable giving.
This year, applications for the 2019 Grant Cycle were accepted in the following categories:
- Community and Regional Impact Grants
- Capacity Building for Nonprofit Organizations
- Collaborative Grants
- Endowment Challenge Grant
The organization will host its 13th annual Grant Awards Celebration to honor grant recipients at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Prescott Hall on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. To purchase a ticket to the dinner, go to secure.givelively.org/event/billings-community-foundation/bcf-thirteenth-annual-grant-awards-celebration
For more information about BCF and its programs, go to billingscommunityfoundation.org.