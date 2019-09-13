{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Community Foundation will award over $115,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Yellowstone Region of Montana. BCF received 58 grant applications from local nonprofit organizations totaling more than $250,000 in funding requests.

BCF is a nonprofit community foundation governed by local citizens promoting philanthropy and charitable giving.

This year, applications for the 2019 Grant Cycle were accepted in the following categories:

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

  • Community and Regional Impact Grants
  • Capacity Building for Nonprofit Organizations
  • Collaborative Grants
  • Endowment Challenge Grant

The organization will host its 13th annual Grant Awards Celebration to honor grant recipients at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Prescott Hall on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. To purchase a ticket to the dinner, go to secure.givelively.org/event/billings-community-foundation/bcf-thirteenth-annual-grant-awards-celebration

For more information about BCF and its programs, go to billingscommunityfoundation.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags