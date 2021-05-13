Billings Commuter Challenge starts June 1

The ninth annual Commuter Challenge starts with a kickoff party June 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Pioneer Park, near the Zimmerman Center, 1801 Virginia Lane.

Enjoy free ice cream, physically distanced activities such as cornhole and slow bike races, and easy registration for the Commuter Challenge and the Heart and Sole Run.

This free, friendly competition promotes active transportation and healthy, sustainable lifestyles. Participants can run, walk, roll, bicycle or ride the bus to work, school, play or other daily errands. Those who register log their trips online throughout June to compete for a variety of great prizes.

In addition to prizes, everyone joining the Commuter Challenge gets discounts and freebies around Billings. Participating local business are offering deals to all participants who arrive to the business by walking, biking, rolling, or taking transit.

People may join as an individual or on a team. Visit www.billingscommuterchallenge.com to learn more and register today.

Check out the Commuter Challenge on Facebook and Instagram. The 2021 Billings Commuter Challenge is sponsored by RiverStone Health, the City of Billings, Yellowstone Public Radio, and the Heart and Sole Run.

