Billings considering fines to curb repeat false fire and security alarms at city businesses

The group looked at ways other communities had approached the problem and drew up the proposed ordinance, which they presented to City Council Monday night.

The ordinance would apply only to commercial businesses in Billings. Spini explained that 25% of the false alarm calls police and fire services receive come from residential property owners.

"We don't see them as our biggest issue," he said. So, home owners would be exempt.

In fact, most of the offenders are repeat customers, said Billings Police Lt. Shawn Mayo. He has a list of the top 10 worst businesses, which stretches from 40 false alarm calls a year at the top to 15 false calls at the bottom.

If public safety services can get even those 10 businesses to reduce their false alarms they'd have a large part of their problem solved, he said.

The proposed ordinance would give businesses three warnings before they'd face a fine, which the committee suggested should be $250.

"The hourly rate for a fully staffed fire engine is right at $250 so they thought that was fair," Spini said.