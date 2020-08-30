Billings considers converting some one-way streets to two-way

Billings wants to convert a handful of its one-way streets downtown into two-way thoroughfares and is asking residents to weigh in.
The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking for input on six traffic alternatives to downtown roadways in an online survey. The deadline to participate is Sept. 15.
The six traffic alternatives under consideration include:
- Plans to convert the remaining north and south one-way streets between Division Street and North 24th Street to two-way streets.
- Plans to convert the one-way segments of Second Avenue North and 3rd Avenue North between Division Street and North 22nd Street to two-way street.
- Plans to reduce Montana Avenue from three lanes to two lanes from Division Street to North 18th Street and maximize on-street parking.
- Plans to reduce Sixth Avenue North from five lanes to four lanes from Main Street to North 13th Street.
- Plans to convert North 13th Street to a two-lane roadway with or without a center turn lane.
- Plans to convert a festival street by seasonally closing Broadway Street to vehicles between First Avenue North and Second Avenue North.
Each plan provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the city’s Bikeways and Trails Master Plan.
The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization's site with the survey gives the public the opportunity to provide specific feedback on the proposed alternatives, a budgeting tool to help prioritize how funds are allocated and a digital bulletin board for other thoughts and perspectives. A link to the full Downtown Billings Traffic Study document and general project information are also available.
