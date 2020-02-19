Billings cop apparently hit by teen driver released from hospital

A Billings Police Department officer was released from the hospital Wednesday, where he had been recovering after police say a 14-year-old boy deliberately hit him with a car Saturday.
The injured officer was K9 Officer Jeremiah Adams, according to a BPD press release issued late Wednesday morning by Lt. Brandon Wooley.
"Surgeons used a metal rod, plates and screws to put Officer Adams' leg back together," Wooley wrote.
Adams is expected to return to full duty after five to six months of recovery.
Susan, the police K9 that Adams was with when he was hurt, was not injured and will be with him during recovery. "Also, it's likely she will enjoy some couch time and lots of belly rubs for the next few months," the release says.
You have free articles remaining.
After Adams was hurt, police did not initially identify him. Wednesday was the first time he was publicly identified by the department. Adams had previously been described as a 35-year-old officer and a 6-year-veteran of the police department.
The 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of intentionally hitting Adams is being detained on $100,000 bail pending charges.
Police have said that officers had been giving commands to the occupants of a vehicle near Monad Road and Bernard Street at around 1:10 a.m. Saturday when the car drove at the officers and struck one.
The vehicle had fled police multiple times during the previous evening, an earlier BPD press release said. When police had stopped the car and were giving the diver commands, the vehicle was facing police. Then the vehicle accelerated and drove straight at the officers, according to a press release by the Billings Police Department.
The teen had yet to be charged Tuesday but made an appearance in youth court before Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr.
After striking the officer, the driver continued northbound and crashed the car nearby, according to the release. The driver and the car's occupants — five Billings girls between ages 13 and 16 — ran and were caught in the area.