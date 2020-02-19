Billings cop hit by car released from hospital

A Billings Police Department officer was released from the hospital Wednesday, where he had been recovering after police say a 14-year-old boy deliberately hit him with a car Saturday.

The injured officer was K9 Officer Jeremiah Adams, according to a BPD press release issued late Wednesday morning by Lt. Brandon Wooley.

"Surgeons used a metal rod, plates and screws to put Officer Adams' leg back together," Wooley wrote.

Adams is expected to return to full duty after five to six months of recovery. Wooley later said by phone that he thinks Adams has been in good spirits as he recovers.

"It's just kind of an unfortunate reminder of how dangerous our job can be," Wooley said, adding that it's a relief things were not as bad as they could have been considering the circumstances.

Adams had a lot of visitors during his stay and some officers have been pitching in by cooking food for his family, Wooley said.

Susan, the police K9 that Adams was with when he was hurt, was not injured and will be with him during recovery. "Also, it's likely she will enjoy some couch time and lots of belly rubs for the next few months," the release says.

