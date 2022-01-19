 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings cop placed on leave after Saturday incident at bar
Billings cop placed on leave after Saturday incident at bar

A Billings Police officer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday following an off-duty weekend incident at a casino that turned violent, leaving one man hospitalized and an off-duty deputy injured.

The incident began late Friday evening at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino at 905 Grand Avenue, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a Saturday press conference. 

The officer was socializing with several other off-duty law enforcement members and civilians at the bar, St. John said. 

Grand shooting

Billings police investigate a shooting at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino at 905 Grand Avenue and a related crash that closed Grand at 12th Street West at 1 a.m. Saturday. 

At around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, the officer along with an off-duty Yellowstone County Deputy and a civilian left the bar and were talking in the parking lot. A maroon Chevy Malibu then pulled into the parking lot carrying two people and came to a stop near the three men.

“Words were exchanged,” St. John said, and driver of the Malibu brandished a handgun. The deputy and police officer both went to the driver’s side window to seize the weapon. The civilian went to the other side, opened the car door and “either told the passenger to get out or pulled him out,” in order to get to the driver holding the handgun.

Shooting at Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder speak at a press conference regarding a shooting that occurred at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino in the early morning hours Saturday.

“During the struggle for control of the gun, it is reported that the driver fired one shot. The deputy was hit in the face with something, which is what we believe to be a bullet fragment,” St. John said Saturday.

The fragment caused a minor injury to the deputy's lip.

The 24-year-old driver of the car sped off and within a few minutes returned to the bar parking lot and then sped off again at a high speed. The driver crashed, rolling the car onto its top into the parking lot of the Alberstsons store in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue. 

The officer placed on leave is Matt Frank, a nine-year veteran of the Billings Police Department, said Lt. Brandon Wooley in a Wednesday press release. Wooley described the leave as standard procedure following a “critical incident."

The injured deputy has not been identified.

Grand shooting

Billings police investigate a shooting at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino at 905 Grand Avenue and a related crash that closed Grand at 12th Street West at 1 a.m. Saturday.  

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to handle the investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon investigators had yet to determine if the gun found at the scene of the crash was fired during the incident, according to the press release.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, police said.

