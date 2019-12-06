More snow is likely coming to Billings and Southeastern Montana over the weekend as temperatures begin to drop by Saturday night after a warm start to the weekend.
Friday and Saturday should continue the trend of warmish, sunny weather, according to the National Weather Service in Billings. Friday sees a high of 49 degrees, and should be sunny in Billings. Saturday is even warmer with a high of 52 degrees.
Saturday night temperatures begin to drop, and there’s about a 30% chance of rain and snow overnight. Freezing drizzle might occur after 5 a.m.
"There's a possibility of freezing drizzle in the morning on Sunday, and then it would change into all snow for the afternoon," Setzenfand said.
By Sunday there should be a 20 degree drop in temperatures and a 70% chance of snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle. Temps on Sunday afternoon could fall into the 20s, said NWS meteorologist Bob Setzenfand.
The freezing drizzle and snowy mix should make driving conditions poor, with slick, icy roads on Sunday morning. Changing temps might make the roads unpredictable, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
"During the day the road temps could be above freezing, so it might just be wet," Setzenfand said. "But in the early morning and later in the afternoon it could be icy."
About 1-2 inches of new accumulation is possible in Billings, he said. Monday night to Tuesday see a very slight chance for snow. Temperatures going into the new week should be in the 30s, which is average for this time in December, Setzenfand said.
Billings’ weekend mirrors much of Southeastern Montana’s forecast. Judith Gap should see the most snow in the region, with about 4 inches predicted, according to NWS.
From Livingston, down to Red Lodge and more eastern to Miles City about 1-2 inches of snow accumulation is forecast for the area. Areas east of Billings may see freezing drizzle.
"I would just encourage people to keep checking the forecast for Sunday," Setzenfand said. "There's some uncertainty for it."