Billings' Coulson Park could have amphitheater, bike track, dog park and more in its future

"It's crazy that we don't have that here," he said. "It's good for our community."

Mike Whitaker, director of Billings Parks and Recreation, said he's optimistic about the master plan and is hopeful it will find support. Tuesday's presentation offered a glimpse; roughly 50 people attended, and many appeared to be young adults.

Whitaker talked about the process the master plan still has to complete before final approval. The city's parks board will vote on whether to adopt it Feb. 12. From there it will go a city council work session for review in early March.

Whitaker, and many in attendance Tuesday night, were eager to see the work start. The city has a $110,000 grant from the Yellowstone River oil spill settlement that it plans to use to repair the boat launch at Coulson.

Big Sky Economic Development received a $250,000 matching grant it will apply to the park. But in order to access the money it will need to raise an additional $250,000, meaning that in all the city could have has much as $610,000 to kick off Phase 1, Whitaker said.

But it's still a drop in the bucket. As designed, building out Coulson Park would cost anywhere between $12 million and $17 million, said Eric Meadows, the lead architect with DHM Design.