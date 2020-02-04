Billings' Coulson Park could have amphitheater, bike track, dog park and more in its future

Coulson Park is one step closer to fulfilling the measure of its creation.
The Billings Parks and Recreation department and DHM Design, a Bozeman-based landscape architecture firm, presented the completed Coulson Park Master Plan to the public on Tuesday evening.
The plan lays out an entirely new design for the 50-acre park, which currently is mostly an overgrown riverbank with a collection of portable toilets and picnic tables.
The new plan includes designs for a pavilion that would double as a small amphitheater, a bike track, a dog park, a beach area, a pond, a playground and sculptures.
"I'm hoping to see it come to fruition," said Dean Cromwell, owner of the Spoke Shop.
Cromwell and a handful of his employees attended Tuesday night's presentation as a show of support. Specifically, they were pleased with the inclusion of the bike track. Cromwell said he has customers in his shop who talk about traveling to Cody, Wyoming, to use the city's bike track there.
He's amazed that bike owners here would travel to Cody to use its bike track. But they do, he said, and they take with them money that would normally be spent here. For economic and quality of life reasons it makes sense to have a bike track in town as part of Coulson Park, he said.
"It's crazy that we don't have that here," he said. "It's good for our community."
Mike Whitaker, director of Billings Parks and Recreation, said he's optimistic about the master plan and is hopeful it will find support. Tuesday's presentation offered a glimpse; roughly 50 people attended, and many appeared to be young adults.
Whitaker talked about the process the master plan still has to complete before final approval. The city's parks board will vote on whether to adopt it Feb. 12. From there it will go a city council work session for review in early March.
Whitaker, and many in attendance Tuesday night, were eager to see the work start. The city has a $110,000 grant from the Yellowstone River oil spill settlement that it plans to use to repair the boat launch at Coulson.
You have free articles remaining.
Big Sky Economic Development received a $250,000 matching grant it will apply to the park. But in order to access the money it will need to raise an additional $250,000, meaning that in all the city could have has much as $610,000 to kick off Phase 1, Whitaker said.
But it's still a drop in the bucket. As designed, building out Coulson Park would cost anywhere between $12 million and $17 million, said Eric Meadows, the lead architect with DHM Design.
Specifically addressing the price tag, Mayor Bill Cole told those gathered at the presentation that if Coulson Park is going to be built they need to be the ones who support it. They need to call their council members and show up to meetings because ultimately it will be money from city residents that makes it happen, he said.
"So that's the question," he said. "Do you want it?"
The master plan is a long way from where Coulson Park started. Originally, that stretch of the Yellowstone River was the township of Coulson, a trading and mercantile community that eventually faded as Billings grew.
Since before Billings was Billings, the Yellowstone River has been used almost exclusively as an industrial tool to power the region's population growth and aid its cattle-, coal- and petroleum-based economy.
The Coulson property eventually became a city dump, and it sat next to an active coal-fired power plant. That coal plant has since shuttered, and city leaders at some point aim to acquire some of the land for a future expansion of Coulson Park.
By the late 1990s, Coulson was designated as park space, but it sat undeveloped for years while city leaders debated on how best to use it. Most community leaders are eager to make use of the Yellowstone's recreational and tourism potential, but there's never been a real clear vision as to how that should happen, Ronning said.
In an effort to change that, Big Sky Economic Development gave the city a $90,000 grant in 2018 to develop the master plan. That money allowed the parks department to hire DHM Design and begin the process of figuring out the right future for the park.
Retrospective: Coulson Park
See the town of Coulson and Coulson Park through the years, from early maps and photos to today.