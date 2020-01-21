By the end of May, Billings will be operating under a whole new set of codes. At least, that's the goal.
"It's a complete rewrite of the city's zoning code," said zoning coordinator Nicole Cromwell.
Zoning codes in Billings have not had a full overhaul in over 40 years and in that time the system has grown unwieldy and no longer addresses all the needs of a modern, growing Billings.
So for the past two years, the city has been working on rewriting its zoning codes from top to bottom. Known as Project Re:Code, the committee working on it is nearly two dozen people, comprised of city staffers, business owners, Realtors, architects and other community members.
Two weeks ago and again on Tuesday night, Cromwell along with city planner Wyeth Friday spent the evening giving council members a rundown of the higher profile proposed changes to the code.
It includes everything from the detailed — like new regulations on commercial sign height and size — to the broad, like what exactly defines neighborhoods, commercial areas and industrial zones and what can be built there.
Work on the new codes should be finished by the end of January. At that point, the planning commission will have to approve them. Once the commission signs off, it'll go to the city council for approval, which could happen as early as mid-May.
Cromwell explained to the council that 83% of Billings is residential and one of the major goals of the re-coding project was to "protect the integrity" of the city's neighborhoods.
For example, with the update the city's 10 residential districts are now called neighborhood zones and have been reduced to seven. The city's community commercial zone was broken up into three different zones, each with different regulations and requirements.
Developers will have new requirements under the city's planned neighborhood development regulations. The updates were designed specifically to discourage developers building in the county first and then seeking annexation into the city.
The new code also regulates more strictly casinos, bars and taverns and where they can be built.