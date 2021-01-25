Billings council gives Project Re:Code final approval

Breaking with tradition, Monday night's vote by the Billings City Council to approve its complete overhaul of zoning code came about one hour into a two-hour meeting.
The last few times council has discussed Project Re:Code, votes came five and six hours into the meeting.
The vote was 8-3 to approve on Monday. Opposed were council members Roy Neese, Pam Purinton and Frank Ewalt, each expressing concerns with how dramatically Project Re:Code reconfigured the city's zoning code. Purinton expressed displeasure with how it regulated casinos; Ewalt believed it regulated builders and developers too strictly.
Neese was concerned about the changing of code for residential areas.
"There's a lot of things I don't like about the Re:Code project," he said.
But he was quick to add how appreciative he was of city staff's hard work on the code overhaul, saying that it marked important progress even if he wasn't a fan of everything it tried to do.
Project Re:Code, a three-year process, was the first time in more than 50 years that the council had overhauled its zoning code.
The council officially started its consideration of the new code in November, which followed a series of seven public hearings held before the city's planning commission over the summer and fall. The planning commission unanimously approved the new code in October and then sent it to council for a series of readings and public hearings.
The new code tackles new issues like Airbnb rentals, electric signage and casino location, which ended up being one of the most contentious aspects of the approval process.
The new code broadly stipulates that newly constructed or remodeled bars or casinos would have to be built at least 600 feet — the length of two city blocks — from places like parks, churches and schools.
Casinos built near residential neighborhoods must be developed 350 feet away, the length of one city block and the width of one city street; bars and taverns can be located 100 feet away from residential areas.
Re:Code allows for existing businesses that currently don't comply with the new code to stay where they're at as long as they're not destroyed, abandoned or closed for a year. If the bar or casino gets destroyed by accident or disaster, it can't be rebuilt as a bar or casino if it doesn't fit the new zoning requirements.
Grand Avenue is used by city staff as the example for tightening up the code. From 9th Street West to 54th Street West, Grand Avenue has 22 bars or casinos; under the new code only five of those establishments would be in compliance with the new requirements.