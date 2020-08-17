Billings council members start their prep for next legislative season

Council member Pam Purinton wanted to know if the city could do anything about the number of state parolees relocated to Billings. She believes Billings and Missoula receive an inordinate number of parolees compared to other cities in Montana.

Purinton wondered if public safety costs in the city would drop if Billings received a more proportionate number of parolees.

In addition, the city will focus on pursing legislation that helps it build and maintain infrastructure and invest in sustainable economic development.

Council members also put on hold studying the feasibility of creating or expanding a tax increment finance district in downtown Billings. Russ Fagg, the retired district court judge and property owner, along with attorney Jeff Kanning, had wanted the city to create a new TIF district that would include Fagg's properties.

City leaders will also be holding meetings this week at three city parks to provide information and answer questions about the upcoming public safety mill levy vote. Ballots are mailed out to voters at the end of the month and must returned to the Yellowstone County Elections Office by Sept. 14.

