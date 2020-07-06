Billings council promotes mask use, talks public safety mill levy strategy

Mayor Bill Cole released a statement earlier on Monday "strongly encouraging" the community to wear masks when social distancing wasn't a possibility and imploring residents to follow the directives given by the county public health agency.

Mill levy

At the meeting, the council also talked about how to tackle the publicity campaign for the upcoming public safety mill levy vote, which repeals an older public safety mill levy on the books and replaces it with an updated model.

Under state law, city employees can offer educational materials and meetings on mill levy campaigns, but they're barred from advocating for them. Council members are allowed to advocate for the mill levies, but they can't do it during formal council or committee meetings.

The simple message that staff must communicate, said city administrator Chris Kukulski, is "we're here to educate not advocate."

The city is also under a tight deadline. Ballots will likely go out to voters by the end of August; they'll be due back to the county election office by Sept. 15. As a result, Kukulski said he'd like to hold the majority of the public safety mill levy informational meetings by Sept. 1.