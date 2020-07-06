Billings council promotes mask use, talks public safety mill levy strategy

Billings City Council members spent the first hour of their meeting Monday night talking about the importance of wearing masks in public when social distancing wasn't a possibility.
But they stopped short on calling for a mandate to wear masks in public, instead placing that responsibility on individual businesses.
"We need people to get on board," John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer, told the council.
He also warned them. With the recent spike in reported cases of COVID-19, more residents wearing masks now and into the near future won't stop what's coming.
"We're in for a rough few weeks," he said.
But as more people wear masks now it will eventually slow the transmission of the virus and help lower the county's COVID-19 numbers in the coming months. That, in turn, could help the county avoid reverting to more drastic safety measures, he said.
Steve Arveschoug, director of Big Sky Economic Development and head of the the county's Business Response and Recovery Team, told council members that encouraging the community to adopt the habit of mask wearing now will produce dividends for local businesses in the future.
"This is a step we can all take," he said.
Mayor Bill Cole released a statement earlier on Monday "strongly encouraging" the community to wear masks when social distancing wasn't a possibility and imploring residents to follow the directives given by the county public health agency.
Mill levy
At the meeting, the council also talked about how to tackle the publicity campaign for the upcoming public safety mill levy vote, which repeals an older public safety mill levy on the books and replaces it with an updated model.
Under state law, city employees can offer educational materials and meetings on mill levy campaigns, but they're barred from advocating for them. Council members are allowed to advocate for the mill levies, but they can't do it during formal council or committee meetings.
The simple message that staff must communicate, said city administrator Chris Kukulski, is "we're here to educate not advocate."
The city is also under a tight deadline. Ballots will likely go out to voters by the end of August; they'll be due back to the county election office by Sept. 15. As a result, Kukulski said he'd like to hold the majority of the public safety mill levy informational meetings by Sept. 1.
Council members would take to social media and schedule their own meetings with groups to advocate for passage of the levy.
The repeal-and-replace plan is based on an $8 million public safety mill levy that was passed by voters in 2004. It's still on the books and continues to draw property taxes from city residents to fund police, fire and 911 services today.
The new mill levy proposed by the council will give voters the option of repealing the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a new levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.
The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.
If voters approve it, the new mill levy would add an additional $4 million into the public safety budget, helping police and fire to maintain their current staffing and operational levels.
