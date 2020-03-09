Billings council votes 12-month plan into place for public safety, city development

The Billings City Council has prioritized its year.

Council members voted Monday night to adopt 15 basic priorities that will set the table for the next 12 months, allowing them to move forward on issues like improving public safety, funding park development and stimulating downtown revitalization.

The move to adopt the priorities sparked some debate. The 11-member council met last month to discuss the issues facing the city and to decide what to prioritize as a body. The list they deliberated over and produced was what they were supposed to vote on Monday night.

They got the list, but added to it were three items that had been on the 2019 list of priorities but never accomplished. So the council spent 30 minutes Monday night debating whether the leftover priorities should be included on the current list.

It included work on a spa/massage parlor business license ordinance under the improving public safety priority; work on implementing the One Big Sky Plan under stimulating downtown revitalization; and work on a Molt Road/Highway 3 connector as part of the council's improving transportation priority.