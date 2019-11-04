Council members looked at possibly charging residents for using public safety services in the city as they continued their conversation on how to better fund Billings police, fire and municipal court resources.
In an hours-long discussion, the Billings City Council discussed the merits of going to voters with a public safety mill levy to help bridge a gap in the city's budget. In order to bring the police and fire departments, along with emergency call services and municipal court needs, in line with similar-sized cities, Billings would need roughly $25 million.
Monday night's meeting was the second the city has held as it tries to formalize what it needs to increase public safety resources in town and whether it should go to voters as a public safety mill levy.
Council member Frank Ewalt, who represents the Heights, told the council rather than seek additional funds by asking voters to raise property taxes, the city should look at reducing expenditures and finding other sources of revenue.
Pointing to the increased number of 911 service calls, Ewalt suggested the city charge residents who call for emergency services. He then wondered if there was a way to charge a caller's insurance if the fire department or emergency medical technicians were dispatched.
City manager Chris Kukulski said other communities around the country have implemented similar programs. He explained that they can be complex to set up and often generate tens of thousands of dollars for a city rather than the millions of dollars Billings needs.
Council member Penny Ronning, who represents neighborhoods on the West End, wondered how residents who live below the poverty line would be able to access emergency services if Ewalt's idea were implemented. She wondered how it would affect crime victims.
"I can't imagine telling a woman who was raped, 'Swipe your credit card,'" she said.
Through the course of the meeting roughly half of the 11-member council expressed support for a public safety mill levy of some kind.
In order to access to funds generated by a mill levy as soon as the city would need them, Kukulski said the council would need to be ready to vote on proposed ballot language by June, allowing for a September vote. If then passed by voters, the city would then have access to the funds by November, when the county collects property tax.
Council member Mike Yakawich, who represents the South Side and downtown, said he likes Ewalt's idea to "think outside the box" in finding new sources of revenue, but added that the city needs to pass a public safety mill levy.
"It's something that we have to do," he said.