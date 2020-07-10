Billings couple fights cancer together

Evan Strum was in Minnesota about to receive treatment for his prostate cancer when he told doctors he may want to postpone his treatment. His wife, in Billings, was about to undergo surgery for breast cancer and he wanted to be there with her.
"One doctor said, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me.’" Evan Strum said.
Strum ultimately got the treatments in Minnesota while Jeni Strum underwent a lumpectomy for breast cancer in Billings.
“When she (Jeni) found out, it was just devastating,” Evan Strum said. “It’s like, how can this be? We’re both young, healthy.”
Evan Strum, 58, was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago and went into remission. Recently, doctors found more cancer in his body during routine blood work.
He's yet to break the news to many friends.
"Everybody was sending Jeni words of encouragement and she goes, ‘You really haven’t told anyone that your cancer came back?'" Evan Strum said.
Jeni Strum, 55, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February during an annual mammogram exam.
She’s been getting mammograms for the past 15 years. That vigilant testing helped doctors find the cancer early.
Years into his battle with cancer, Evan Strum often feels frustrated by people’s reluctance to go to the doctor to get tested for cancer.
“Jeni, they caught it early; mine, they caught it early. That’s why I’m thankful we got tested,” he said.
Staying positive
Jeni Strum was surprised by her diagnosis. Aside from her grandmother who was diagnosed with breast cancer in her 70s, she didn’t have a family history of cancer.
After surgery in early March, now Jeni is receiving rounds of chemotherapy while staying in the Kalispell area with her mother. It’s been a rough summer, she said.
On top of a cancer diagnosis, Jeni and Evan Strum are navigating the health care world during a pandemic, a family pet died. And, just to add icing to the cake, Jeni Strum also got the shingles.
Still, she’s trying to stay strong.
“It’s a bit of a mental game,” she said. “But I’m a very positive person. I’ll get through it. It’s not going to stop me.”
She’s tried to stay active and outwardly appear OK for her grandkids, her mom and her family.
She knows all too well what it feels like to watch your loved one battle cancer.
“I can see where I wasn’t really able to help my husband,” she said. “I couldn’t really understand what he was going through.”
Aside from the physical toll of cancer, so much of the battle is mental, the Strums said.
It’s hard to wrap your mind around a cancer diagnosis, which for some can be a death sentence. Anxiety, stress and fear are all normal.
“If you need mental help, reach out for it,” he said. “It can get you down quickly.”
Evan, who says he's not as naturally positive as Jeni, had to work to avoid depression.
Anxiety and stress leading up to treatments crippled him during his first go with cancer.
In March, while in Minnesota for treatment, something he heard on the news stuck with him: "this is the new normal."
It felt applicable, he said.
“It wasn’t easy to develop a good attitude, but I realized I had to do that,” he said. Now, for the most part, Strum jokes with his friends and daughters about cancer.
The pair are both trying to lead a normal life. For Jeni that means the occasional margarita and staying connected with family.
Jeni Strum has a 4-year-old grandson, a 2-year-old granddaughter and another grandchild due in October from her eldest daughter. They live in Billings.
“I’m not going to not do normal things. Because then that means the cancer wins or the treatment wins,” she explained. “I still see my grandkids.”
Relay for Life of Yellowstone County will take place Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The relay will look different this year with accommodations made for COVID-19 and will take place on 24th Street West from Grand Avenue to Monad Road. Participants are asked to drive a 1.5-mile stretch, which will be lit with luminarias lining the sidewalks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.