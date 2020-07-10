Billings couple fights cancer together

Aside from the physical toll of cancer, so much of the battle is mental, the Strums said.

It’s hard to wrap your mind around a cancer diagnosis, which for some can be a death sentence. Anxiety, stress and fear are all normal.

“If you need mental help, reach out for it,” he said. “It can get you down quickly.”

Evan, who says he's not as naturally positive as Jeni, had to work to avoid depression.

Anxiety and stress leading up to treatments crippled him during his first go with cancer.

In March, while in Minnesota for treatment, something he heard on the news stuck with him: "this is the new normal."

It felt applicable, he said.

“It wasn’t easy to develop a good attitude, but I realized I had to do that,” he said. Now, for the most part, Strum jokes with his friends and daughters about cancer.

The pair are both trying to lead a normal life. For Jeni that means the occasional margarita and staying connected with family.

Jeni Strum has a 4-year-old grandson, a 2-year-old granddaughter and another grandchild due in October from her eldest daughter. They live in Billings.