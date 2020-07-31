Billings COVID-19 testing site closed Monday

The free, public drive-thru COVID-19 testing site operated by RiverStone Health will be closed on Monday, Aug. 3.
The testing site, located in the Shrine Auditorium parking lot, will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.
The site provides tests for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and people who have been notified by public health that they are close contacts of a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
