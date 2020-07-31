Billings COVID-19 testing site closed Monday

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The testing site, located in the Shrine Auditorium parking lot, will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

The site provides tests for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and people who have been notified by public health that they are close contacts of a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.