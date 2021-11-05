 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings crash sends woman and infant to the hospital
alert

Billings crash sends woman and infant to the hospital

Alderson accident

Firefighters work the scene of a car accident at Alderson Avenue and 8th Street West Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Billings.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

A head-on collision put a woman and infant in the hospital and closed down a portion of Eighth Street West early Thursday afternoon.

The extent of the woman and baby’s injuries aren't yet known, Billings Police Department Sgt. Glenn Gunther told the Gazette at the scene. The crash is still under investigation, and police temporarily closed 8th Street West from Grand Avenue to Burlington Avenue.

The woman was driving with the infant in a Chevy pickup truck westbound on Alderson Avenue, Gunther said, when she apparently rolled through a stop sign at Eighth Street West. The truck struck a Toyota SUV that was traveling south. Emergency crews responded to the intersection at around 1 p.m.

Gunther said no other hospitalizations were reported. Along with BPD, members of the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response were also at the scene.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News