Billings crash sends woman and infant to the hospital

A head-on collision put a woman and infant in the hospital and closed down a portion of Eighth Street West early Thursday afternoon.

The extent of the woman and baby’s injuries aren't yet known, Billings Police Department Sgt. Glenn Gunther told the Gazette at the scene. The crash is still under investigation, and police temporarily closed 8th Street West from Grand Avenue to Burlington Avenue.

The woman was driving with the infant in a Chevy pickup truck westbound on Alderson Avenue, Gunther said, when she apparently rolled through a stop sign at Eighth Street West. The truck struck a Toyota SUV that was traveling south. Emergency crews responded to the intersection at around 1 p.m.

Gunther said no other hospitalizations were reported. Along with BPD, members of the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response were also at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.