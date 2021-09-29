Billings creates new citizen police advisory board

The Billings Police Department wants to retain more officers, recruit more women and Native Americans, and make better use of the data it collects and analyzes.
Billings City Council on Monday created the Citizen Police Advisory Board that would help do that. The goal is to have the board made up of stakeholders in town, including representatives from the mental health and addiction recovery communities.
The push for the advisory group came in May when council member Penny Ronning proposed the city reestablish its long dormant Citizen Police Advisory Board. Crime rates within Billings have increased dramatically over the last few years as city growth has outpaced funding for public safety services.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John lent his support to forming the council. City staff, along with Ronning, Tom Rupsis from the city's planning board and Kari Boiter, executive director of the Continuum of Care, worked together to form a resolution establishing the contours of the board.
Recruitment diversity has long been a concern for St. John, who has said he wants his force to better reflect the community it polices. Billings has a population of 110,000 with 4.6% of it American Indian, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Council member Pam Purinton, who cast the lone opposing vote to forming the advisory board, expressed some concern about how the board would be able to assist the police department.
"Whenever you talk about diversity, I kind of have an issue with how does that happen. How does the citizen board make that happen," she said.
Assistant city administrator Kevin Iffland explained that the hope is the new advisory board will be a voice within the community to encourage members of underserved communities to apply to the department, calling it "a support piece."
Earlier this year, the Center for Public Safety Management performed its study on Billings Police using data collected from 2019. One of its findings was the need for the department to update and improve its data collection.
The advisory board will assist in helping make recommendations to the department on how it can do it.
Members of the citizen advisory board will be nominated by Mayor Bill Cole and approved by the council with the goal of getting the fully formed board up and running by Jan. 1.
"The tough work is going to be vetting candidates," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.
The city anticipates receiving a number of applicants. Council members, city staff and police department officials want to make sure those selected to the board are skilled, competent and engaged.
Once formed, the advisory board will be another tool for the city to use as it works to address the rising crime rate in Billings. Another tool will be better funding.
This fall, the city is seeking a new $7.1 million public safety mill levy. If passed by voters in November, the owner of a $250,000 home in Billings would pay roughly an additional $100 a year in property tax.
Last year, voters overwhelmingly approved a $12 million public safety levy that replaced an $8 million levy that had been in effect since the early 2000s — a net increase of about $4 million.
This newly proposed levy would fund the hiring of 28 new officers and staff members for the Billings Police Department; bring on 10 new firefighters and staff a new 24-hour mobile response team; pay for a new judge for the city's municipal court; add three new criminal division prosecutors, two legal assistants and two paralegals for the city attorney's office; and hire three new code enforcement officers.