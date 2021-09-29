Billings creates new citizen police advisory board

Council member Pam Purinton, who cast the lone opposing vote to forming the advisory board, expressed some concern about how the board would be able to assist the police department.

"Whenever you talk about diversity, I kind of have an issue with how does that happen. How does the citizen board make that happen," she said.

Assistant city administrator Kevin Iffland explained that the hope is the new advisory board will be a voice within the community to encourage members of underserved communities to apply to the department, calling it "a support piece."

Earlier this year, the Center for Public Safety Management performed its study on Billings Police using data collected from 2019. One of its findings was the need for the department to update and improve its data collection.

The advisory board will assist in helping make recommendations to the department on how it can do it.

Members of the citizen advisory board will be nominated by Mayor Bill Cole and approved by the council with the goal of getting the fully formed board up and running by Jan. 1.