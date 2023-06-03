Heavy rains Friday turned stretches of roads in Billings into rivers and uprooted rocks from the Rims.

While precipitation in and around the city stopped by Saturday morning, crews were still clearing water and debris from roadways in the West End, particularly on Broadwater and Zimmerman Trail. By the afternoon, most of the flooded streets had been cleared by the city's Public Works Department.

“A lot of times, what we’ll find is sewer drains and grates in town might be covered with debris or some kind of obstruction, and that’ll cause the water to build up,” Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said.

Starting on Friday afternoon, pooling rainwater shut down roads in Billings. Downtown underpasses were flooded, according to social media posts from the Billings Police Department. In the early hours of Saturday morning, BPD announced that Broadwater Avenue from 27th Street West to 36th Street West was under water. Portions of Zimmerman Trail, from Highway 3 to Rimrock Road and Grand Avenue to Broadwater Avenue were also submerged. As some residents grappled with floodwaters damaging their homes and vehicles, officials asked Billings residents to reserve their calls for life-threatening emergencies.

“Street crews can clear debris from storm drains, however, our first responders are unable to assist in situations of flooded fields, basements, and homes, unless someone’s life is at risk,” City of Billings officials wrote in a press release issued Saturday morning.

As the rain fell from Friday through Saturday morning, Bentz said BFD crews responded to car wrecks, utility calls and a house fire on Grand Avenue. They also had to assist several people who attempted to drive through flooded streets only for their vehicles to stall.

While the floodwaters that filled the streets of Billings accumulated over the past several days, National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Vertz said, most of the rain that impacted the city Saturday morning fell over the previous 18 hours. On Friday, he said, the official measurement of rain at Billings International Airport was 2.19 inches, making it tied with the 12th wettest day in the city’s recorded weather history dating back to 1934. Billings’ wet season typically runs from mid-May through June.

Although the heaviest rainfall has subsided, Vertz said, there is a small chance of storms over the city in the afternoons and evenings through the weekend. A flood advisory from NWS was in effect from an area covering Shepherd, Billings and Laurel until 4 p.m. Saturday, and Vertz cautioned drivers not to take their chances trying to go through flooded roads.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation had warnings of water covering the lanes of Montana Highway 87 from Billings to Roundup and at U.S. Route 212 just south of Laurel.