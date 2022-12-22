Billings crowd commemorates Not In Our Town movement with lighting of menorah

More than 100 people gathered Thursday evening for a ceremony commemorating the Not In Our Town movement that was sparked in Billings nearly 30 years ago. Participants also gathered to restate their commitment to the movement’s message that hate and intolerance won’t be tolerated in our community.

The movement rose up in 1993 when a growing number of white supremacists in the area were terrorizing Jews and other minorities, breaking windows and spraying hateful graffiti. After a brick was thrown through a child’s bedroom window displaying a menorah, the Billings Gazette published a menorah with a message of solidarity that thousands of readers posted in their own windows.

“The remarkable response of our community all those years ago changed Billings, and some would say the world, in a powerful and positive way,” said Mayor Bill Cole during the ceremony held at the Billings Gazette.

“We deemed the victims to be our friends and neighbors, even if we didn’t know them,” Cole said. “…The thousands of menorahs across Billings brought us together. That experience is now a part of our community’s DNA.”

Albena Lane co-president of the Not In Our Town chapter in Billings reminded the crowd that anti-Semitism and hate crimes are not yet a thing of the past. She referred to separate incidents in Billings recently in which swastikas were painted with threatening messages on bathroom stalls in two Billings high schools.

“We still need to come together to show love for one another because that’s who we are,” she said.

Rabbi Uri Barnea, a long-time Billings residents who had family members killed by Nazis in the Holocaust, also expressed chagrin that anti-Semitism was still being expressed in Billings.

“I have mixed feelings about gatherings like this,” he said. “They’re heartwarming, but do we really have to do this every year? I guess we do.”

Barnea lit a menorah during the ceremony, encouraging everyone to embrace the purpose of Hanukkah by sharing light and love with everyone.

Margi McDonald, a former state legislator, was active in politics and community organization when the 1993 incident occurred. One of the lessons from the birth of the Not In Our town movement, and the displaying of thousands of menorahs, is that learned “we could trust in our neighbors to do the right thing,” she said.

“Our stories tell us who we are and this is such an important story,” she said of the movement. “…This story gives us all strength.”