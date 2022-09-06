Billings debates what to do with $865K in pot and mill levy money

Billings city leaders spent two hours Tuesday night working out how to solve a problem that they all admit has no easy or immediate solution.

Crime rates have steadily risen in Billings over the past three years while at the same time the city's transient and unhoused populations will have one fewer option for shelter this winter after the Off The Streets low-barrier shelter closed in January.

The city campaigned last summer for a new public safety mill levy, promising that two of the mills — roughly $430,000 — would be spent toward programs that addressed substance abuse, and mental and behavioral health essential to public safety.

"We know we can't arrest our way out of this problem," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.

On top of the two mills, the city anticipates receiving roughly $435,000 in tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales, money earmarked for substance abuse treatment and prevention and public safety.

Council members have spent the summer debating how best or even if they should use those dollars, listening to presentations from a number of community organizations that work in these areas.

Tuesday night council heard one more presentation from RiverStone Health, highlighting its Nurse Family Partnership program, a service designed specifically to bolster and educate at-risk families as a means of preventing future crime.

Nurse Family Partnership is a national program that focuses on pregnant mothers who come from traumatic or troubled backgrounds, pairing them with nurses who offer training and support until their child turns 2.

It's a program that is solution-based and evidence supported, said Eric Arzubi, a child psychiatrist who was department chair of psychiatry at Billings Clinic and is the co-founder and CEO of Frontier Psychiatry.

He was joined at the meeting by Greg Upham, School District 2 superintendent, John Felton, the county's public health officer and CEO of RiverStone Health, and two of the administrators of the Nurse Family Partnership program.

All spoke passionately about the success of the program and the way it's specifically designed to break cycles of violence and trauma in families and thus bring down crime rates in the long term.

For that reason, supporting a program that would show no immediate results could feel like a hard ask, Felton told council members.

"What I would encourage you to do is to be braver than you want to be," he said.

Council members debated that point specifically. The loss of the low-barrier shelter earlier this year meant there was an immediate need for something to help the city's transient and unhoused population before winter arrives.

Part of the problem is perception. Council member Mike Boyett said residents drive around town and see people sleeping on the street and expect the city to do something about it. He then asked the group from RiverStone if it was the city's responsibility to fix families.

"We have to start somewhere," Upham said.

City council will make a decision on the issue in the coming month.