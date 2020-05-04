You are the owner of this article.
Billings demolishes two homes from its 'Dirty Dozen' list
Billings demolishes two homes from its 'Dirty Dozen' list

House demolition

Houses at 114 and 118 South 29th Street are demolished after being burned and abandoned for years. Several people were injured in an explosion on the property in 2015.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

After years of complaints and a judge's order for demolition in 2019, the city recently tore down two homes on South 29th Street after finding the properties to be a nuisance and dangerously uninhabitable. 

Complaints about the two properties, 114 and 118 S. 29th St., go back to 2008, said Nicole Cromwell, Billings' code enforcement supervisor.

The code enforcement division created its "Dirty Dozen" list in the summer of 2017 and both properties were included. 

In December 2017, a search warrant led the city's building official and fire marshal to inspect the properties, which were found to have dangerous living conditions. The city then filed a nuisance case based on the fire marshal's findings and asked Municipal Court to declare the structure uninhabitable.

The court ruled in favor of the city in November 2019. With the ruling, the city began the process of removing the buildings this spring. Local engineering firm Terracon did a pre-demolition asbestos survey, which turned up asbestos. Environmental Contractors did the asbestos removal and the building demolition. 

The property owner will be required to pay for the work.

This wasn't the first demolition to happen on the property. Courts ordered the demolition of a structure at the back of the lot at 114 S 29th St. in 2017 after the building was severely damaged in a hash oil explosion two years earlier.

Photos: City of Billings' 'Dirty Dozen' properties

