Billings deploys residential plowing for the first time this winter

Sunday night's storm dropped enough snow on Billings that residential streets are being plowed for the first time this winter.

In all, the storm dropped roughly eight inches on Billings between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, making it the biggest storm of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Residential crews started plowing Monday morning in Area 1, which stretches the length of Rimrock Road and covers the neighborhoods on either side of the street. From there, they'll move clockwise to Area 6, which includes the majority of the Heights.

Billings is divided into six plow areas and plow crews move through those zones clockwise, starting with Area 1 in the north and swinging east, then south and finally west. Each time it snows during the season and crews head out to plow they start in the next zone following the last zone they plowed. It usually takes crews 24 hours to clear one zone.

City crews began plowing and sanding Billings arterial streets Sunday night, finishing up in the Heights Monday morning.

"We had 19 trucks out all night and we will have another crew out today," Billings Public Works posted Monday morning.

Once crews finished in the Heights, they began again, plowing and sanding the city's arterial roads they had cleared the night before.

This year's relatively late season storm was similar to last year, when the city called up its residential plows for the first time to clear roads from an early February snowfall. The city ended up plowing residential roads only once last year.

As a result, Billings went into this winter with roughly $300,000 in the bank for plowing.

On average, city property owners pay $6.22 a year for residential snow plowing. Each year the city collects a total of about $445,000 for residential snow plowing, enough to cover approximately four heavy snowstorms.

Overall, plowing snow in the city is paid for from two different pots of money.

The first pot — the city's main plowing budget — is the Public Works operational budget and gets spent every year regardless of snowfall as it pays in large part the wages of the full-time public works employees who work year-round. When they aren't plowing during the winter, they're working on their usual maintenance projects.

When a snowstorm hits that requires plowing, Public Works declares it a "plowing event" and workers move from a regular eight-hour shift to a 12-on/12-off schedule, which means those workers are earning four hours of overtime on every shift. Their responsibility is to clear the city's arterial roads.

The second pot of money comes from the fees collected from property owners through the special street maintenance district, which covers the costs of plowing residential and side streets, a job that's done for the city by a contractor.

In 2017, the Billings City Council approved the creation of the special district, which collects the $445,000 a year from city residents. That budget is set up so that funds not spent on residential plowing one year roll over to the next.

