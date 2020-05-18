Billings developer aims to build condos in old Catholic school with help from new TIF district

Now, the company plans to develop housing, Fagg said, and preserve the historic character of the building.

“We’re going to probably develop that into condominiums. Whether or not the TIF district goes through isn’t going to make a difference,” he said. “We are literally, as we speak, laying out floor plans for condominiums.”

However, Fagg did say that secondary projects on land currently occupied by parking and playground space could be affected by public money available through a TIF.

“What we would love to do is put in a one-two story parking garage with 3-5 stories of apartments or condos above,” he said. “If the TIF doesn’t go through, that project doesn’t pencil out,” he said, citing public support for a parking structure.

When a school trustee asked about "blight" — a legal definition of economic decline required for TIF districts — Fagg said that he believes there are some residential and commercial properties that would qualify.

He said that a firm from Butte has been contracted to conduct the required blight study, which would be paid partially by Fagg Family Properties, partially by the Downtown Business Alliance, and partially by the city council, as voted on Monday. That study will also examine tax revenue in the district.