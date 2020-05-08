Billings ditch drained after workers discover possible leak in new lining

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The irrigation ditch operated by the Billings Bench Water Association had just been filled for the season when operators got an alert on Monday that it might be leaking water.

Last summer above a neighborhood north of downtown Billings, BBWA crews covered the concrete that forms the ditch there with a special liner to help reduce water seepage.

The liner work followed complaints from homeowners along Vuecrest Drive in the neighborhood under the ditch that they were seeing alarming amounts of water draining from the ground under the ditch. In a few cases homes had moved noticeably toward the street. One family had to abandon their home completely.