Billings, ditch officials keep eye on BBWA canal near Rims

It's applied pragmatism.

Billings and BBWA ditch officials know there's no way to stop gravity so the next best option is to find a way to work with it.

Billings Public Works employees have set up sensors to monitor in real time the movement of the hillside above the Billings Bench Water Association's irrigation canal as it passes below the Rims and flows east toward the Heights.

"The whole thing is moving," Gary Davis, a board member and past president of the BBWA, said of the hillside.

The earthen hillside along this portion of the Rims north of downtown is part of a prehistoric landslide that's still sliding, pushed down by gravity so slowly it's nearly imperceptible.

However, over the last few weeks it's been perceptible enough that the city has decided to monitor it with real-time sensors, a switch from sensors that were reporting just a few times a day.

"We're doing a little more robust monitoring than we planned," said Public Works director Debi Meling.

In the next week or so her department will put out a request for proposals from technicians who can give the city qualified options on what it can do to better stabilize the slide.

With heavy rains this year, city and ditch officials were closely watching the hillside for movement. Geotechnical experts had been watching the hillside above the irrigation ditch for the last few weeks after the city noticed some movement.

Ultimately, the amount of rain that fell was less that than expected and not enough to create serious concern. Still, the BBWA lowered the flow of the canal over the weekend for added caution, Davis said.

The hillside the city is surveilling sits above the ditch and roughly six blocks west from the hillside the city worked to stabilize last summer. That stretch of land above and below the ditch is city parkland and it's watched closely by both the city and the BBWA.

The confluence of city parkland, the BBWA's 100-year-old irrigation ditch and the glacially slow shifting hillside create complicated issues for both city and ditch officials.

City and ditch officials have been in regular conversation this spring and city staff is looking at holding a special City Council meeting with the BBWA later this summer to talk about the hillside and the irrigation canal that runs through it.

The BBWA's canal has been in place since the early 1900s and still serves agriculture east of Billings. The ditch feeds water to farmers and ranchers in eastern Yellowstone County, four golf courses in Billings and fills Lake Elmo.

The implications of a canal breach are obvious to both the city and the BBWA. Should the ditch give way, it would take out the hillside below it and potentially flood hundreds of homes and buildings in the Burnstead Drive area of north Billings as the water made its way back to the Yellowstone River.

The whole area is shifting and so efforts to secure sections of the hillside can seem like technicians are attaching a smaller landslide to a larger one, Davis said.

"It's nature, it's gravity," he said. "We're just trying to exist on a hill that's moving. It's part of doing business in that area."

