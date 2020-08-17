Billings docs emphasize importance of mask requirement in schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local physicians have been fielding questions about kids and mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the school year approaching.

The gist: it's almost always safe and healthy, and kids seem to adapt well.

Billings Public Schools will require students and staff to wear masks in most indoor situations, and Gov. Steve Bullock announced Friday that any school in a county with at least four positive cases will be under a similar order.

“I think initially there was a lot of questions and concerns, that no way my kid’s going to wear that mask,” said Katy Lysinger, a Billings Clinic pediatrician. But over time, “kids are definitely doing a much better job of wearing a mask than parents thought they would.”

Mask wearing is a linchpin of the Billings school reopening plan, which calls for social distancing when possible but also attempts to maintain a degree of normalcy in the school day.

Both Upham and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton previously cast doubt on the feasibility of social distancing in schools when the possibility of a spring reopening arose.

"I don't believe that we can social distance in a school," Upham said.