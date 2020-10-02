Billings doctor, law enforcement urge voters not to legalize recreational marijuana

A small group of people, including two law enforcement officials and a local Billings Clinic doctor, advocated on Thursday against legalizing recreational marijuana.

Wrong for Montana emerged in late September, led by Billings car dealer Steve Zabawa, who previously fought against medical marijuana expansion in 2014 and 2016 to oppose Initiative 90 and Constitutional Initiative 118, joint initiatives that if pass, would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana and set the age of consumption at 21.

Eleven states, and the District of Columbia, have fully legalized marijuana for adult use in the U.S. Medical marijuana is legal in Montana.

The campaign focuses on the “societal costs” of medical marijuana in legalized states like Colorado, and is backed by the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Bankers Association.

On Thursday at Pioneer Park, several local faces emerged to take a stand against legalized recreational marijuana, including Billings Police Chief Rich St. John, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and a Billings Clinic psychiatrist.

Proponents for legalization, including New Approach Montana which put the issue on the November ballot, has said that Wrong for Montana is peddling in myths to try to sway voters.