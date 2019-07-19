A Billings eye doctor made an emergency landing on an Idaho Highway Thursday night after experiencing engine trouble.
Scott Morledge-Hampton, 53, was on his way to Felts Field Airport, north of Spokane, Washington. He ended up landing on Highway 97 near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office along with the Idaho State Police and the Eastside Fire Department all responded to the distress call. Morledge-Hampton was the only one in the plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza.
Morledge-Hampton reported having engine trouble as he was flying near the south end of Coeur d’Alene Lake and said he was going to try to make it to Felts Field, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reported.
However, the engine failed, so Morledge-Hampton radioed that he would attempt a landing on Highway 97, which was in the area over which he was flying, or a nearby dirt road.
Emergency crews responded, and when they arrived, they discovered Morledge-Hampton had safely landed the Bonanza on Highway 97 at the top of Beauty Bay Hill, near mile marker 91.
Morledge-Hampton was uninjured in the incident, and his plane was undamaged. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reported that, "there were no signs of intoxication or medical problems."
It was the second time Morledge-Hampton has made an emergency landing, he told KREM in Spokane, Washington. He safely landed the same type of airplane in Skagway, Alaska, while flying with his father.