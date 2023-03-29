The city of Billings is easing restrictions on guns.

The City Council voted recently to approve changing its rules for carrying firearms in city buildings.

Billings previously prohibited the carrying or possession of any weapon, firearm or destructive device in city buildings by anyone other than law enforcement officers. But, due to changes in state law, those restrictions are no longer legal.

The voter-passed ballot measure, known as Legislative Referendum 130, limited the authority that local governments have to make their own regulations around the carrying of concealed guns.

House Bill 102, which took effect in 2021, further expanded where Montanans can carry guns, both concealed and openly. The law allows people with a permit to carry concealed firearms anywhere in the state except within detention facilities, federal buildings, schools, courtrooms, certain areas of a courthouse or on private property at the owner’s discretion.

City Attorney Gina Dahl on Monday evening recommended the council approve changes to an ordinance that prohibits guns and other weapons in city buildings. Otherwise, she said, the city would remain out of compliance with state law.

“Your hands as a city council are tied,” Dahl said.

Councilman Danny Choriki agreed with the need for the city’s ordinance to comply with state law. But, after three nine-year-olds and three adults were shot dead that morning at a Christian school in Nashville, he said, he couldn’t in good conscience support easing gun restrictions.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

Councilwoman Pam Purinton and Councilman Daniel Tidswell joined Choriki in opposing the changes, but the council approved them on a 7-to-3 vote.

Now, the city will continue banning the open carry of a gun or possession of an unpermitted concealed firearm by anyone other than law enforcement officers in a city building.

But anyone with a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm is only prohibited from doing so in restricted areas of city buildings. Those areas include courtrooms, certain areas used by law enforcement and court workers, and beyond security screening checkpoints at publicly-owned commercial airports.

The changes will take effect 30 days after receiving a second approval from the council. The next vote is scheduled on April 10.