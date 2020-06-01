Billings elementary levy election date set, as trustees vote to reopen schools for summer offerings

The Billings Public Schools elementary district levy vote will take place on July 7, after all.
The date could not be finalized earlier due to a legal hang-up: Montana law allows elections to be delayed under a state of emergency, but they cannot be rescheduled while the state of emergency is still in effect.
Superintendent Greg Upham said at Monday’s school board meeting that Gov. Steve Bullock’s Office of Legal Counsel had provided an interpretation that allows the election to be held on July 7, as planned.
“We are fine to go forward,” Upham said.
Trustees also voted to bump up their earlier school closure order to pave the way for summer school. The order previously ended June 30, but trustees voted to make it end June 1, or the date of their meeting.
District officials detailed the steps schools would take to increase sanitation and other efforts to keep kids and staff safe. Upham said he was comfortable asking the trustees to make the move.
“We need to begin to live with the virus,” Upham said.
Upham said he’s been in close communication with the county health department on how to safely reopen schools. It’s possible that certain buildings could close in the event of an outbreak, while other schools would remain open.
“I fully anticipate in the fall, the possibility of a school having a COVID case,” he said. “What does that look like? We would probably close the school for a period of time. We may not close the entire school; that’s still up in the air.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.