Billings elementary levy election date set, as trustees vote to reopen schools for summer offerings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Billings Public Schools elementary district levy vote will take place on July 7, after all.

The date could not be finalized earlier due to a legal hang-up: Montana law allows elections to be delayed under a state of emergency, but they cannot be rescheduled while the state of emergency is still in effect.

Superintendent Greg Upham said at Monday’s school board meeting that Gov. Steve Bullock’s Office of Legal Counsel had provided an interpretation that allows the election to be held on July 7, as planned.

“We are fine to go forward,” Upham said.

Trustees also voted to bump up their earlier school closure order to pave the way for summer school. The order previously ended June 30, but trustees voted to make it end June 1, or the date of their meeting.