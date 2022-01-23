Billings elementary schools receive $500,000 annually for mental health efforts

“We saw these behaviors, and staff were coming to me and parents were kind of concerned — like we’re starting to see some of this stuff go on,” said Melissa Soucy, principal at Poly Drive. “It was really cool because we started all of these pieces prior to the grant, and when the grant came it embedded us with a whole lot more support.”

Poly Drive has only referred a few students to RiverStone, which is always coordinated with parents and based on their permission, she said.

The foundation for the programs is an instruction of color zones that indicate a student’s mood. Using colors and descriptors of emotions are helpful to children who struggle with expression, said Anderson. She teaches about what color zones look like, sound like, and feel like.

At Poly Drive, students check in each morning on an electronic device, indicating their name, teacher, and color zone. Staff can then access to identify patterns and reach out to particular students and create targeted behavior goals and plans.

But even with the grant, Tatum and Soucy argue there is continued need for support.