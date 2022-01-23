Billings elementary schools receive $500,000 annually for mental health efforts

Visitors to Poly Drive Elementary School may witness out-of-the-norm behavior as they peek into classrooms in passing.
One student sits apart from other students, wearing sound-canceling headphones. She plays with a handheld, retractable sphere to guide her breathing — in and out. Others sit at a desk modified like stationary bicycles to they can pedal while they study.
K-8 public schools in Billings are undergoing mental health training with around $500,000 annually going to the district from 2020 to 2025.
“The kids that are coming in just don’t have the social skills,” said Katie Tatum, school counselor at Poly Drive. “We’re spending so much more time on behaviors than we ever have just to do our jobs.”
This isn’t unique from other parts of the state or the country, administrators say. The exact reason is difficult to pinpoint, but changes in families over time and social consequences from the pandemic have contributed and escalated to the point that behavior issues need to be addressed.
“We know if behaviors aren’t taken care of and if those basic skills aren’t there, they can’t learn to the level that they need to,” said Kim Anthony, director of the project. She attributed another reason for the issues to younger children’s craving for instant gratification. Self-regulation and social skills take patience, she said.
The focus of the training is on preventative measures rather than traditional, reactive measures.
In addition to teacher trainings and resources, the grant pays for students to access a licensed clinical social worker and a case worker, depending on the need. The services are contracted through RiverStone Health and are free to families until 2023, and will be re-evaluated at that time, said Anthony.
RiverStone professionals have worked with 26 students this school year through the program, said RiverStone spokesperson Pat Zellar.
The grant is called Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education. The program is spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
At Poly Drive
Much of the recent behavior problems stem from a lack of interaction, said Aubyn Anderson, a kindergarten teacher at Poly Drive.
“The only people they’ve ever hung out with is their family and if their family hasn’t set that example of how they feel, then they come to school and they’re so angry,” said Anderson about returning to school from the pandemic.
Administrators have also increasingly observed students who can’t tie their shoes, zip their coats, or use the restroom on their own.
“We saw these behaviors, and staff were coming to me and parents were kind of concerned — like we’re starting to see some of this stuff go on,” said Melissa Soucy, principal at Poly Drive. “It was really cool because we started all of these pieces prior to the grant, and when the grant came it embedded us with a whole lot more support.”
Poly Drive has only referred a few students to RiverStone, which is always coordinated with parents and based on their permission, she said.
The foundation for the programs is an instruction of color zones that indicate a student’s mood. Using colors and descriptors of emotions are helpful to children who struggle with expression, said Anderson. She teaches about what color zones look like, sound like, and feel like.
At Poly Drive, students check in each morning on an electronic device, indicating their name, teacher, and color zone. Staff can then access to identify patterns and reach out to particular students and create targeted behavior goals and plans.
But even with the grant, Tatum and Soucy argue there is continued need for support.
“We are overworked and the role of the counselor has changed so much just since I’ve been a school counselor. We went from meeting with kids one-on-one and doing classroom lessons, to helping to get a kid out of a classroom who is destroying it, or learning how to restrain kids without hurting them,” said Tatum.
Tatum works at the school four days a week.
Every public elementary school in Billings has a licensed school counselor, which is not the same as a licensed therapist. Some schools have licensed therapists through the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment Program (CSCT).
Schools known as title schools usually have full time counselors and oftentimes they have CSCT teams. Title schools have larger populations of students that qualify for free and reduced lunch.
In the classroom
Each classroom has partitioned a section of the room where students can take a break. They set a timer and utilize tools that the individual teacher possesses and feels applicable to their students.
“Sometimes it’s crazy for people to walk in and watch because you’ll see kids rotating in and out, but what we’re noticing and learning is even though they’re there, they’re still learning and listening. They’re just quietly re-regulating,” said Soucy.
Students make up any assignments they miss during their short break.
Teachers in the district attended a full-day training for the grant, and each requests items for their classroom. Some classrooms have desks with pedals at the base, like an exercise bicycle, in order to keep certain kids focused. There are also “wiggle” seats and stretch bands attached to some desks.
Classes take brain breaks in the form of quick games or dancing as a reward for good behavior, too.
Some teachers even swap students who are siblings, for the morning check-in, to encourage more positive relationships with adults and to better understand what the kids are feeling.
“We have a very diverse group of kids here, and so I have students who have parents in prison, and I have students who have nannies that raise them. So it’s just very different and they’re starting to talk more about that,” said Anderson, adding that she sees students talking to each other about each other’s home lives and emotions – and they are learning to understand and accept differences from their own understandings.
Anthony, a former principal herself, added that in years prior, staff members unofficially mentored troubled students, recalling a custodian who was able to connect with students on a personal level.
The grant offers a systematic approach to preventing emotional problems, even if it is a quick check-in with a student who has reported feeling unwell.
Tatum attested that listening to a student makes a big difference.
“When you can catch them before they blow up or they’ve had a bad day and you really invest time and talk with them, and say ‘hey, what’s going on’? It’s like, somebody's listening to them and [someone] cares. The trust level just goes up…it just makes school that much better of a place to be,” said Tatum.