Billings enters second week of limited reopenings with few new cases of COVID-19

Billings has seen few new cases of COVID-19 as it has begun a slow, limited reopening of businesses and restaurants.
"We're clearly not seeing the large increase in cases, which is good," said John Felton, the county's public health officer and the CEO of RiverStone Health.
But Felton urged caution and told members of the Billings City Council at their Monday night meeting that it was still very early on and that he anticipates the county will see an uptick in the coming weeks.
Restaurants have only been open for a week and on Friday gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters and museums will open in a limited capacity. Most youth sports leagues have been given approval to start up after they submit detailed plans to Felton's office.
"I've done a lot of reviews of plans," he said. "I think people are being very responsible."
Symptoms for COVID-19 can lie dormant in an infected individual up to 14 days, and so new cases that arise from the limited reopening of services and businesses will take a while to appear, he said.
For that reason, Felton is asking residents to keep a record of where they go and with whom they interact on a day-to-day basis so that when an infection occurs public health officials can trace it back to its point of origin and warn others who might have been exposed.
As city and county residents have begun to venture back out, calls for service to police, sheriff and fire departments have increased, said John Staley, Lockwood Fire chief and a member of the county's United Health Command.
He happily pointed out that no first responders in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.
Felton talked about his office allowing high school graduations to go forward at the end of the month and told council members that other large-group events — like the farmers market, Alive After Five and Magic City Blues Fest — would be more difficult to put on.
Graduation was approved because it's an ordered ceremony in an enclosed location where officials can strictly limit the movement and proximity of those attending.
Events like music festivals or street markets are the opposite of that, he said. As a result, they're much more difficult to manage in terms of creating social distance among those attending and sanitizing everything the public might touch.
"It's a little too early to know where we stand with those," Felton said.
