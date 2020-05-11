Billings enters second week of limited reopenings with few new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Billings has seen few new cases of COVID-19 as it has begun a slow, limited reopening of businesses and restaurants.

"We're clearly not seeing the large increase in cases, which is good," said John Felton, the county's public health officer and the CEO of RiverStone Health.

But Felton urged caution and told members of the Billings City Council at their Monday night meeting that it was still very early on and that he anticipates the county will see an uptick in the coming weeks.

Restaurants have only been open for a week and on Friday gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters and museums will open in a limited capacity. Most youth sports leagues have been given approval to start up after they submit detailed plans to Felton's office.

"I've done a lot of reviews of plans," he said. "I think people are being very responsible."