Billings ER doctors say medical professionals aren't only ones relying on social distancing

Allen said part of the reason they wrote the open letter published Wednesday on the front page of The Gazette was to convey what members of the nation’s medical community, many of whom are on the frontline of battling the pandemic, already know about the danger COVID-19 poses.

“When I think of other parts of the country right now, we can prevent that from happening here,” Allen said. “I understand how when people look at the situation right now and they look at the numbers right now, it could be easy to come to the conclusion that this isn’t a big deal and it’s not a problem. But if we don’t stop this now, by the time that we realize we should, it’s potentially too late.”

It can take up to two weeks for someone to develop symptoms, but in many cases it’s between five and seven days, Allen said.

The delayed onset of symptoms, along with the contagiousness of the novel coronavirus, can create situations in which the number of people requiring medical care surges rapidly, overwhelming health care systems and leading to worse outcomes for patients.