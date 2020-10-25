Billings expected to finish about 3 inches shy of 1949 October snowfall record

After another round of snow on Saturday, and with no snow in forecasts through the end of the month, Billings is expected to finish about 3 inches shy of an October snowfall record set in 1949.

That year, the city measured 23.1 inches of snow in October. This year Billings has about 19.8 inches of snow in October, good enough to displace October 1980 and its 17.8 inches of snow from second place in the National Weather Service record books.

On average, Billings gets about 3.2 inches of snow over the entirety of October, according to Aaron Gilstad, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Snow from Saturday measured about 4.6 inches at the airport. Snow began picking up in Billings between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and the area saw its heaviest snowfall from then through early afternoon.

Locations around Billings reported between 8.5 and 3 inches of snow from Friday through Sunday.

Snow depth at the airport Sunday morning measured about 8 inches.