Billings expected to finish about 3 inches shy of 1949 October snowfall record

After another round of snow on Saturday, and with no snow in forecasts through the end of the month, Billings is expected to finish about 3 inches shy of an October snowfall record set in 1949.
That year, the city measured 23.1 inches of snow in October. This year Billings has about 19.8 inches of snow in October, good enough to displace October 1980 and its 17.8 inches of snow from second place in the National Weather Service record books.
On average, Billings gets about 3.2 inches of snow over the entirety of October, according to Aaron Gilstad, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Snow from Saturday measured about 4.6 inches at the airport. Snow began picking up in Billings between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and the area saw its heaviest snowfall from then through early afternoon.
Locations around Billings reported between 8.5 and 3 inches of snow from Friday through Sunday.
Snow depth at the airport Sunday morning measured about 8 inches.
In some other parts of the NWS Billings coverage area, snowfall totals were higher from Friday through Sunday. The Livingston area saw between 13.6 and 16.5 inches. Locations around Big Timber got between a foot and 17 inches of snow. In Stillwater County, a location about 18 miles southwest of Fishtail measured 17 inches of snow, Rapelje had 15.6 inches of snow, Reed Point got about 15 inches of snow, and areas around Columbus got between 6.5 inches and a foot of snow.
About 9 inches of snow was measured at a location southeast of Roundup, about 5 inches of snow fell near Hardin and in Rosebud County snowfall measured between 2 and 6 inches in locations near Colstrip.
In Wheatland County a location about 10 miles south of Harlowton measured 17 inches of snow, and locations around Twodot got between a foot and 14 inches of snow.
In Custer County, Miles City got about an inch of snow. In Carbon County, some locations around Red Lodge finished with between 6 and 8 inches of snow, while a couple miles west of Joliet 14.5 inches of snow fell.
Heading into the week the major weather concerns are low temperatures coupled with winds that are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow and wind chill values between minus 25 and minus 30 for much of the region.
Much of the NWS Billings coverage area should get down to below zero Sunday night and into Monday morning, including Billings.
In Billings windchill values won't begin to improve until late Monday morning. By Tuesday temperatures could get close to 40. By Friday temperatures could be near 50, according to Gilstad.
While Billings is within an area where winds could create patches of snow on roadways from blowing and drifting snow, the weather service believes the greater problems will be from roughly Big Timber to Livingston and around Harlowton.
Specifically there could be issues on I-90 from Livingston to Big Timber. Visibility problems could also affect drivers going between Big Timber and Harlowton on Highway 191.
Those areas could get gusts above 50 miles per hour. Billings is more likely to see gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range.
