Billings Facebook group howls for health care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As people are learning to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order, people have found ways to reconnect with each other.

Balconies in Italy fill one-by-one, coming together in choral harmony; Dallas residents pop out of windows to sing “Lean On Me” together; New York City firefighters sound their horns; musicians stand outside on private stoops to perform to an unseen audience; and rooftops fill with fitness buffs joining together in a mass workout.

The creative and heartfelt yearning for connection has brought neighborhoods together in beautiful and touching ways, and Billings is no exception.

Misti Gaub created the Facebook group HOWL for BILLINGS on April 4 as a way to thank and recognize health care workers.

The group encourages the Billings community and surrounding areas to howl or cheer loudly from their windows or private yards at 8 p.m. every evening.

“The inspiration came from knowing the long-term effects of trauma and knowing that solidarity during these times is of the utmost importance to help mitigate long-term effects of trauma and uncertainty within our community," Gaub said.

She got the idea from another group called HOWL for MISSOULA.