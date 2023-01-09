Billings family was holding a birthday party when gunman barged in Sunday night

The family in a house at 1207 Burlington Avenue was having a birthday party Sunday evening when an armed man barged inside and ordered them out.

The man, who is a suspect in a homicide earlier in the evening, barricaded himself inside the house for more than seven hours beginning at about 6 p.m.

“There were a lot of people in the house, adults and numerous children,” said Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

The suspect shot one of the adults in the house who was taken privately to a hospital.

At about the same time, police found a man shot dead in the 1200 block of Avenue F, and a car crashed at 1307 12th Street West.

“(The suspect) picked a house a random, but all of the incidents are connected,” Lennick said.

Witnesses could hear the man shooting from the house, although no one was injured by those shots, police said.

Police officers, a SWAT team, a bomb squad and negotiators surrounded the house, while several ambulances and a firetruck waited nearby. The county’s armored truck was parked in front of the house.

The man apparently barricaded himself in the basement of the home.

Beginning at about 8 p.m., police using a loud speaker repeated commands for the suspect to surrender.

"1207 Burlington, come out now with your hands up," police ordered, repeating the request several times. "This is the Billings Police Department. If you do not comply, we cannot guarantee your safety. Come out with your hands up. Do it now."

At about 1 a.m., SWAT team members entering the home exploded flash grenades to stun the suspect, and released tear gas. Police used robots and drones to search the home, Lennick said.

The suspect was found hiding in the basement where he was seized and arrested.

On Monday morning, the suspect’s identity, age and where he’s from were still unclear.

Investigators say the suspect had earlier crashed his car into other parked cars at a business near 1307 12th Street West.

“Initial investigation of this scene determined the suspect had crashed a vehicle into several parked vehicles and then fled the area on foot, ending up at the resident on Burlington,” Lennick said.

There doesn’t seem to be a connection between any of the victims and the suspect, the lieutenant added.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the vehicle crash. He’s being held on suspicion of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery.

It is the first homicide of the new year. During 2022, Billings police investigated 17 homicides, including three in December.