Billings Family YMCA expanding childcare offerings for children of essential services workers

The Billings Family YMCA announced Tuesday it is expanding its childcare program in order to take on more children of essential services workers.

CEO Kim Kaiser said Billings Family YMCA will be using the government's definition of essential services, and offered several business types as examples, including grocery stores and hardware stores.

"We just wanted to branch out a little bit," Kaiser said. "We know there's some healthcare worker options."

The program right now has capacity to enroll up to 100 total kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. Since Billings Family YMCA has a 110,000 square foot facility to work with, Kaiser said the program could double its enrollment capacity if the need arises, but that staffing levels would have to be increased for that to happen.

"I think the biggest thing I want to make sure we are encouraging is just like everyone else, if families can stay home, if a kid can stay home with parents and adults, that is first and foremost the thing we are asking people to consider," Kaiser said. "This is really for those individuals that are having to work, that are doing those essential care jobs. We just want to prevent young children from being home by themselves. So, we're balancing the health risk with being out in the community, with being home alone."