Billings far West End homeowners consider proposed $3.44M settlement for sinking homes

A group of Billings homeowners and the geotechnical engineers they sued after homes started settling into the ground have reached a tentative agreement.

Plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit are homeowners in the Copper Ridge subdivision on the far West End. Together with Rimrock Engineering and Rawhide Engineering, they are asking a judge to consider their proposed $3.44 million agreement.

The engineering firms failed to properly address concerns raised in an earlier geotechnical engineering report for the subdivision that identified "hydro-collapsible" soil in the area and called for further investigation, according to the plaintiffs.

The settlement won’t become final unless Yellowstone County District Judge Gregory Todd signs off on it. A hearing is set for later in June. Homeowners covered under the lawsuit still have a chance to object.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, money would be distributed among 663 homeowners according to a formula that awards more in cases where homeowners can document property damage.