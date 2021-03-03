Billings fire crews control West End house fire within minutes

A house fire Wednesday morning drew several Billings Fire Department engines and temporarily closed a neighborhood block.

Crews responded to a home on the 2600 block of Woody Drive around 10:45, and had the fire under control within minutes. No injuries have been reported from the fire, which is still under investigation.

BFD Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said the fire originated on the second story of the house. He estimated that it took firefighters three to four minutes to douse the flames. An assessment of the damage to the home has not been completed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BFD Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender has been assigned to determine the cause of the fire.

Along with at least five BFD engines and a ladder truck, American Medical Response and the Billings Police Department were also at the scene.